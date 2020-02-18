How did Cave Spring’s boys basketball team enter Hidden Valley on Tuesday?
Through the back door.
How did the Knights defeat Patrick Henry?
The same way.
Taking advantage of PH’s aggressive halfcourt defense, Cave Spring burned the Patriots all night on backdoor cuts to the basket as the Knights avenged two regular-season losses with a 68-64 victory in the River Ridge District tournament final.
After losing to PH in last year’s River Ridge championship game, Cave Spring circled this one on the calendar.
“Coming into the season we had three goals … win districts, win regions, win states,” senior Matt Cagle said. “This is the first step.”
Junior guard Reed Pendleton scored a game-high 23 points for Cave Spring (22-2) including a 3-pointer that gave the Knights the lead for good at 56-54 with three minutes to play.
However, it was Cave Spring’s backdoor plays that set the table. Cagle repeatedly found Adnan Jasarevic Pendleton cutting behind the PH defense for layups.
“That was the major thing,” Cagle said. “We had a great practice the other day and just came in and executed.”
Patrick Henry (18-4) had reason to overplay on the wings.
Pendlton and Jasarevic are dynamite 3-point shooters, so the Patriots hedged hard to the perimeter.
“You’ve got to get out on their shooters,” PH coach Jack Esworthy said. “I give them credit. That’s the play when you’re being overplayed, to go backdoor.
“Sometimes we get those steals and it creates easy transition on the other end. Tonight, we might have gambled a little too much or we didn’t convert enough on our gambles.”
Cave Spring jumped to an early 28-16 on a 3-point play by Pendleton during a stretch when starting point guard Jalen Buster sat out the final 11 minutes of the first half with two fouls.
The Knights got good minutes from reserves Lucas Duncan, Cameron Bishop, Charlie Urgo and Bryce Cooper to maintain a 37-31 halftime lead.
Duncan scored seven of his 10 points in the first half.
“Cameron Bishop didn’t blink because he was our point guard all summer,” Cave Spring coach Jacob Gruse said. “We didn’t have Buster because he was playing travel baseball.
“Lucas Duncan’s our unsung hero. He relishes his role being our sixth man.”
Duncan, Cagle and Parker Huffman burned Patrick Henry in the first half as the Knights converted four offensive rebounds.
“We worked on being tough all week,” said Duncan, who plans to walk on with Virginia Tech’s football team in the fall. “We knew it was going to be a rough game.
I just know that I’m a tough guy from football. That helps me. I just went in there and banged with them.”
Patrick Henry — which put four players in double figures led by Jalen Cook with 17 points — hit back.
PH tied the game before the end of the third quarter and took a 54-50 lead on an 8-0 run capped by a reverse layup from Jalen Crump with 4:15 to play.
The lead was gone in 60 seconds.
Jasarevic, who scored 12 points, and Pendleton hit back-to-back 3-pointers from the same spot for a 56-54 Cave Spring edge.
Alex Faulkner answered with a 3-pointer for PH, but it didn’t faze the Knights.
Pendleton scored on another backdoor layup and added a jumper off the dribble. Buster fed Huffman for a layup and a 62-57 lead.
The Knights finished it at the foul line as their last nine possessions produced four field goals, six free throws, no missed shots from the floor and no turnovers.
“We’ve got five seniors that have played together for a long time,” Gruse said. “That experience, you can’t replace stuff like that.”
Both teams have high postseason hopes.
Cave Spring will play either William Byrd or Tunstall in a Region 3D second-round game next week at Hidden Valley. PH, which saw a 15-game win streak end with its first loss since December, plays at home Friday in Region 5D against Mountain View.
The Patriots watched the Knights hoist the trophy.
“My comment was, ‘That could be us in three games at our home court celebrating a regional championship,’ “ Esworthy said.
CAVE SPRING (22-2)
Pendleton 8 5-5 23, Huffman 5 5-6 15, Cagle 1 1-1 3, Buster 0 1-2 1, Jasarevic 4 3-3 12, Duncan 4 2-3 10, Bishop 0 2-4 2, Urgo 0 0-0 0, Cooper 0 2-2 2. Totals 22 21-26 68.
PATRICK HENRY (18-4)
Cook 8 0-0 17, Crump 5 5-8 16, Burns 0 0-0 0, Smith 5 1-1 12, Palmer 4 3-6 13, Beasley 0 0-0 0, Faulkner 2 0-0 6. Totals 24 9-15 64.
Cave Spring 17 20 9 22 — 68
Patrick Henry 12 19 13 20 — 64
3-point goals — Cave Spring 3 (Pendleton 2, Jasarevic), Patrick Henry 7 (Palmer 2, Faulkner 2, Smith, Crump, Cook). Total fouls — Cave Spring 11, Patrick Henry 20. Fouled out — none.
