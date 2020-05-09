Abby Weaver is 5-foot-1.
Well, almost.
"I am 5 foot and three-fifths," the Cave Spring High School senior said with a laugh.
Whenever she took the softball field for the Knights, she was usually the shortest player in the game. But she still became one of the top pitchers in Timesland.
"I never thought I was short, really, until maybe I was a freshman … and I realized that most pitchers are tall," she said in a recent phone interview. "I'm short, but I work really hard and I make up for it."
She also shines at bat.
"It's really fun for me, just being that powerful," she said. "I look like a left-handed slapper when you look at me; I'm small. So I like being right-handed and going up and seeing the outfield move in and then I hit it and it doesn't go where they think."
Weaver did not get to have a senior season because of the coronavirus pandemic, but her softball career is not over. She signed with Virginia last fall.
"She plays so much bigger than her size," UVa coach Joanna Hardin said.
"She's used that … as a little chip on her shoulder, that she's going to prove everybody wrong, that you don't have to be 6-feet tall to be a competitive, great athlete. And she's proved that."
UVa plans to use her more as a utility player than as a pitcher, though.
"I love everything about the sport and I love UVa, so it's worth it," Weaver said.
Impressive repertoire
Weaver began playing travel ball and taking pitching lessons when she was 8 years old.
"My dad and I practiced in our backyard all the time," she said. "He just made it so much fun.
"He's definitely taught me how to field and hit. And even though he didn't know anything about pitching, he still went to all my pitching lessons and he learned."
Weaver's best pitches are her riseball and change-up. She also throws a screwball, dropball and curve.
She has taken pitching lessons from Denny Tincher, the father of former Virginia Tech star Angela Tincher, for about four years.
"The length of her stride will be very comparable to somebody who's a foot taller than her," Denny Tincher said. "She gets out there into the batter's face — a lot closer release, so they have less time to think. And that adds a lot of power when she gets her legs engaged that way."
Weaver also got a few lessons from Angela Tincher last year.
"She gave me a completely new riseball, which I have been super excited about," Weaver said. "I really wanted to use it this season. But I'll just wait for college."
Cave Spring coach Nick Sharp said Weaver was clocked at 62-63 mph last year.
"My game is spin," Weaver said. "[For] around here I throw pretty hard, but for college I don't."
As a ninth-grader, Weaver was just 11-10 with a 2.41 ERA.
But she blossomed as a sophomore, when she was named the 2018 Timesland pitcher of the year. She was 17-4 with a 1.49 ERA, 199 strikeouts and 40 walks in 136 innings.
Weaver pitched 20 complete games that year, leading the Knights to the Class 3 state final. She threw shutouts in the Region 3D final, the state quarterfinals and the state semifinals.
"She's in such good shape," Sharp said. "She actually gets stronger as the game or the season goes on."
After batting .375 as a ninth-grader, she hit .621 with eight doubles, four homers and 32 RBIs as a sophomore.
"My freshman year, I just wanted to walk. I'm small; I get so used to walking," she said. "I started my sophomore year being like, ‘I can hit, so why don't I swing the bat?’"
Weaver was 21-6 with a 0.84 ERA, 237 strikeouts and 33 walks in 166 1/3 innings last spring. The Knights won the Region 3D title before falling in the state quarterfinals. Weaver made the All-Timesland first team and the Class 3 all-state first team for the second straight year.
She also hit .519 with nine doubles, seven homers and 37 RBIs.
Weaver's dedication to softball also includes lifting weights.
"She's been very committed to working out," Hardin said.
"I just really really love to lift, which sucks when the gyms are closed [because of the pandemic]," Weaver said.
Future Cavalier
Weaver has attended UVa softball camps since she was in middle school.
Hardin not only liked Weaver's talents and passion for softball but also her bubbly personality. She offered Weaver a partial scholarship.
"You can't talk to Abby without leaving with a huge smile on your face," Hardin said.
Hardin told Weaver she wanted her more as a position player than as a pitcher. But Hardin was not the first coach to feel that way; Weaver saw more action as an infielder than as a pitcher for her star-studded travel-ball team, the Williamsburg Starz.
Weaver verbally committed to UVa's struggling program during the fall of 2017. She chose UVa over Elon, which wanted her as a pitcher.
"Abby probably got overlooked a little bit because of her size," Hardin said.
Hardin envisions using Weaver at second base, shortstop and third base, as well as in the outfield.
"We'll have seven pitchers in the bullpen next year. … So her opportunities really, really increase by being a utility position player," Hardin said. "We never felt Abby … couldn't pitch against ACC [teams], but just the depth that we would have in the bullpen when she gets here, it would limit her opportunities."
Hardin expects Weaver to play as a freshman.
"She's tough to get out," Hardin said. "She has a small strike zone, so that's an advantage.
"She's got a little pop in that bat for being small."
Hardin said using Weaver as a pitcher is "not completely off the table."
Perhaps there will be a blowout, or maybe a pitcher will get hurt. Or perhaps Weaver will simply outshine some other pitchers.
"She's a bulldog in the circle," Hardin said. "She loves the big moment."
Weaver is looking forward to college.
"I cannot wait," she said "My parents hate how I excited I am."
Still practicing
The Knights were expecting to contend for a state title this year. But in March, the VHSL canceled spring sports for the rest of the school year.
"It's making me really sad," Weaver said. "I'm really missing it."
On Thursday, the possibility of letting spring teams play in July was also ruled out.
Weaver still has college softball to prepare for, so she and her father, Jim, have been heading out each weeknight to Darrell Shell Park.
He pitches to her so she can practice her hitting.
"Thank goodness," she said. "I'm bored out of my mind and all I can think about is softball. I just get on YouTube [and] watch softball games until he comes home."
Because Hardin has not closed the door on her pitching career, Weaver continues to practice her pitching as well. Her father serves as her catcher.
"I love pitching too much to just stop right now," she said.
