Carroll County High School has seven football games remaining in the 2019 season.
Jack Turner will not be the head coach in any of them.
Turner said Monday night he has resigned as Carroll County’s head coach.
He said assistant Casey Burcham will coach the Cavaliers for the remainder of the season, beginning with the team’s game Friday night at George Wythe.
The 52-year-old Turner said he resigned for “personal reasons.”
“I just need to get myself taken care of,” he said.
Carroll County was the third head coaching stop for Turner.
He was the head coach at Pulaski County from 2003-09, taking the Cougars to the 2008 VHSL Group AA Division 4 semifinals.
In 2012, he took over an Auburn program that had lost 29 consecutive games and led the Eagles to three winning seasons and three playoff berths in his final three seasons.
Turner replaced Eddie Sloss as Carroll County’s head coach in 2018 as the Cavaliers finished 3-7, the most victories for the program since 2011.
The Cavaliers are 1-2 this season with a win over Grayson County, and losses to Patrick County and Galax.
Turner said he will finish out the school year as a teacher at Carroll County.
“The people at Carroll County, the kids, top-notch,” he said. “It’s just best for me to allow them the opportunity to move forward.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.