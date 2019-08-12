Matt Guilliams has resigned after three seasons as the boys soccer coach at William Byrd High School to become a graduate assistant with the men's program at Concord University.
Guilliams, a 2012 William Byrd graduate, played soccer for the Terriers under long-time coach Jeff Highfill.
He said Monday he will pursue a masters degree in Arts and Health Promotion with an eye on a possible college coaching career.
Guilliams, 25, said leaving Byrd was a difficult decision.
"No matter where else I go, I don't think I'll appreciate a job as much as this one," he said. "Just to follow a coach who coached both of my parents was an honor.
"Byrd means a lot to me."