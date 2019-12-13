Jamie Harless awoke in the middle of the night with a start.
The Lord Botetourt High School football coach was a member of the staff at the 2015 VHSCA All-Star game in Lynchburg when he was jarred out of his sleep by his roommate, Galax coach Mark Dixon.
“It’s 3 o’clock in the morning,” Harless said. “TV’s on. He’s got his earbuds in. Computer’s rolling. Lights are on. He’s up be-bopping around in the room.
“I woke up and said, ‘Hey, man, what’s up?’ He said, ‘Not much. What are you doing?’ I said, ‘It’s 3 o’clock in the morning. If you don’t mind, I’d like to sleep a little bit longer.’
“He just laughed at me. He goes downstairs and comes back up and says, ‘You don’t really know when to go to work do you?’ ”
Both coaches will be on the job at noon Saturday when their respective teams compete for VHSL state championships.
Lord Botetourt (14-0) plays Hopewell (14-0) for the Class 3 title at Liberty University in Lynchburg, while Galax (12-1) tries to take down three-time defending champion Riverheads (14-0) in the Class 1 final at Salem Stadium.
Harless and Dixon have their teams in the final in the same season for the second time.
Galax downed Riverheads 7-6 in the 2015, while Botetourt lost 47-21 to Magna Vista in the championship game.
Since then, both coaches have developed a professional relationship that Harless said borders on an obsession.
They trade ideas about weight training, nutrition, offensive formations and defensive schemes.
Harless has helped Galax prepare for a playoff game after Lord Botetourt has been eliminated. Dixon has returned the favor.
“One of us, whoever’s out early, we always help the other one,” Dixon said.
Dixon said he changed Galax’s defense from a four-man front to a 3-4 alignment with help from Harless, a former Division III All-American lineman at Emory & Henry.
Conversely, Harless has received pointers on blocking schemes from Dixon, a former All-American guard at Virginia who played in the NFL for the Miami Dolphins.
“I’ve learned a ton from him,” Harless said. He and I could sit in a room and talk football for 15, 16 hours and it’s not going to get old to us.
“You know you’re strange when you’re obsessed with things. From the first day I met him, we kind of hit it off. It just developed into a great working relationship. I would call Mark Dixon a great friend.”
Dixon said he has incorporated Lord Botetourt’s weight training regimen into his program.
“Without Harless’ workout we wouldn’t be here. That’s for sure,” Dixon said.
“He’s a really high-level defensive coach. We run his defense. I learned a ton from him. I always check with him on formations we’re doing.”
Galax football was without a winning season seven years in a row before Dixon showed up in 2010.
Since then, the Maroon Tide has won 101 games including the 2015 state title and a near miss in the 2011 championship game.
Harless took over at Lord Botetourt in 2012. In eight season, the former Cave Spring and Franklin County assistant has won 80 games, one fewer than that last four Cavaliers head coaches combined.
Dixon built Galax’s program with the power running game, similar to what Lord Botetourt and Riverheads have used with success.
However, after 10 seasons, Dixon has evolved, perhaps sparked by a 62-21 loss to Riverheads in a 2016 state semifinal and back-to-back setbacks against Chilhowie in 2017 and 2018.
Now Galax lines up mostly with three receivers, an H-back and no tight end. The Maroon Tide is throwing the ball in 2019. Quarterback Cole Pickett has passed for 2,248 yards and 34 touchdowns.
Make no mistake, Galax still runs the ball. Senior Denver Brown has rushed for more than 400 yards in the last two playoff wins just like Lord Botetourt’s Hunter Rice.
“We used to hunker down there in a phone booth like Lord Botetourt does and like Riverheads does,” Dixon said of his old system. “To be honest, I got tired of doing it. We were losing in the playoffs. Any time somebody stopped the run, we couldn’t win.”
Dixon said there is another important reason for his shift in football philosophy.
“I’ve evolved and changed more into the spread because, honestly, I think that’s where kids are. They want things rapid-fire because they’re wired that way right now with technology and three things at once.
“It’s more fun to coach. The longer you do it, something new is more exciting.”
“At the end of the day, it comes down to the players and what’s best for where you’re at.”
Like Saturday’s VHSL state finals for Dixon and Harless.
No wakeup call necessary.
