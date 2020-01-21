Watching William Fleming cruise to a 73-43 Blue Ridge District boys basketball victory over William Byrd on Tuesday night, you wouldn’t be able to tell that the Colonels lost all five starters from a year ago.
At this point in the season, the William Fleming (11-3, 3-1) starting five is starting to put it together, and is getting plenty of help from its bench. Reserves scored 31 points for the Colonels as they defeated the Terriers (5-10, 1-3).
“I can’t even explain how far they’ve come,” William Fleming coach Mickey Hardy said, “but we’ve got a ways to go.”
As has become expected this season, junior Donovan St. Juste led the way for William Fleming. He scored 28 points, slicing through the Terriers defense for baskets at the rim and splashing a trio of 3-pointers as well. Hardy said he’d like to see St. Juste do more than just light up the scoreboard, as he keeps pushing St. Juste for more effort on defense.
“He keeps accepting the challenge,” Hardy said. “He knows that I’m going to ride him on that defensive end. He can score the basketball, but he’s got to be able to stop somebody.”
Senior Landon Johnson led the way for the Terriers with nine points. William Byrd coach Josh Cunningham said he thought his players got a little discouraged by missed shots, and said he’d like to see them compete better even as shots aren’t falling.
“I think we let those misses affect our defensive energy and our energy in general,” Cunningham said, “not cutting hard enough, not moving well off the ball, all of that.”
Both defenses were winning the battle early, as William Byrd only managed four points in the first quarter and William Fleming had to fight hard for its 12 first-quarter points.
St. Juste was the only consistent scoring threat early on, scoring eight points in the first quarter and seven in the second quarter. The Colonels led 30-16 at the break. The Terriers kept pace for a while in the second quarter with a couple of shots from beyond the arc, but eventually those shots topped falling.
The Colonels continued to make timely 3-pointers leading into halftime to stretch their lead.
The second half featured much more scoring than the first, as both teams found a rhythm on the offensive side of the court and found success in transition. The half began in fast-paced and frenzied fashion, with teams trying to push the ball up the floor for fast-break opportunities.
As with the first half, the Colonels sustained their scoring pace while the Terriers went cold at times. William Fleming junior C.J. Goode helped keep the momentum on his team’s side with back-to-back offensive rebounds and scores midway through the quarter.
Eight of Goode’s 10 points came off offensive rebounds. He finished with 10 total rebounds, and said he takes pride in the way he crashes the boards.
“That’s what I do,” Goode said. “That’s my favorite part of the game.”
Goode said he has a running competition with St. Juste and Jajuan Webb about who will get the most rebounds in each game. Goode’s 10 boards won the competition Tuesday night, and he smiled broadly postgame as he talked about it.
Goode was also complimentary of the Colonels’ bench, which was led by Webb’s 11 points and Sae’Quan Bannister 10 points. Webb was an electrifying presence at times, throwing down multiple thunderous dunks to get William Fleming fans to their feet. His rim-rattling slam in the final minute put an exclamation point on the victory.
“If we have a bench, we can go very far with it,” Goode said. “Just being able to have these guys come off the bench and do what they do, contribute points, contribute rebounds, it’s just amazing.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.