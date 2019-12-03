Phil Miron, welcome to the club.
Hidden Valley’s first-year boys basketball coach has plenty of company, too.
Northside veteran Bill Pope added Miron’s name to a long list of coaches on the losing side of his ledger as the reigning VHSL Class 3 champions opened the season Tuesday night with a 66-38 victory over the visiting Titans.
Miron at least had the honor of being the first enemy coach in the newly christened Bill Pope Gymnasium.
Barring a postseason game, it was the only meeting this season between the two Roanoke County rivals.
“We’re one and done with them,” Miron said.
Northside might be defending its 2018-19 title, but the Vikings have a new cast of characters.
Senior Jordan Wooden is the lone returning starter, and the 6-foot-3 swingman looked the part with a game high 23 points.
Wooden played multiple positions, scoring inside and outside, and that likely will be his role throughout the season.
“Almost every one of the really top players has to do that,” Pope said.
Wooden is carrying the mantle that his older brother, Julien, and Kasey Draper had last year as team leaders.
“I like the leadership role,” Wooden said. “I’m kind of getting used to it a little bit. I think I’m going to like it.”
One thing Wooden did not inherit from his brother — who is now playing at James Madison University — was jersey No. 11.
That number went to Avonte Grogan.
“I’ve been in [Julien’s] shadow a little too much, so I wanted to wear 14,” Wooden said.
Wooden was backed with nine points apiece by Lord Botetourt transfer Jamison Foley and guard Gio Leftwich. Grogan and Ayrion Journiette had eight points apiece.
Quentin Slash, whose first practice Saturday was one day after Northside’s football season ended, had several nice moments including a jumper at the end of the first quarter for a 15-5 lead.
“He is really, really important for us,” Pope said. “He came out and practiced Saturday. I told [the football players] they didn’t have to. A couple of them took me up on it but they were banged up a little bit.”
Hidden Valley’s extended football season kept senior forward Kelly Mitchell from starting the game.
The 6-foot-4 Mitchell did not sit for long as he led the Titans with 13 points. Point guard Grayson Carroll and wing guard Stephen Bell also are making the transition from football.
“We were out there playing with some tired legs,” Miron said. “A lot of kids we really haven’t seen since last season. They had a lot of athletes on the floor, a lot of quickness. It’s tough to battle that.
“The first part of the season is going to be a little ugly. Four or five games in, we’ll get where we want to be.”
Northside will regain the services of holdover L.A. Gates for Friday’s game at Martinsville, which Pope said will be the first time he has taken a Northside team to the famed “Dog House,” where the only banners that hang are for state championships.
Pope will take Tuesday’s win as a solid start.
“Last year we had a lot of close games off the bat against teams that later on we beat kind of easily,” he said. “There were some things I’d like to see, like anybody. But not bad.”
