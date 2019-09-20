High school football rivalries come in all shapes and sizes.
There are long-standing enemies who often compete for district championships: e.g., Pulaski County and Salem.
There are teams who play for bragging rights in the same county: Giles and Narrows.
There are schools who share a city and are divided only by a state line: Graham and Bluefield.
And then there are rivals who live together in the same building.
North Cross senior Solomon Crockett-Eans and Roanoke Catholic junior Dillon Porter fit the latter category.
They will line up on opposite sides at 2 p.m. Saturday when the Celtics visit the Raiders in a matchup of unbeaten independent school powers.
When the game is over, Crockett-Eans and Porter will head home … to the dormitory they share in downtown Roanoke.
The two football players are among 26 students who sleep, eat, study and otherwise hang out in the Boxley Building on South Jefferson Street, which has partly been converted into living quarters for boarding students from North Cross and Catholic.
Twenty-one of the 26 students this year are international, including kids from China, Spain, Germany and Vietnam.
Crockett-Eans has resided in the dorm for nearly three years since transferring to North Cross from George Wythe High School in Wytheville.
Roommates from China, Australia and Germany have provided him with a real education.
Crockett-Eans even traveled to Australia earlier this year with 2018-19 roommate Euan Spikers.
“It was kind of a little scary at first,” he said. “I never thought of myself actually meeting people from around the world, living on the same hall, being roommates with them. It’s a great experience.”
Twenty of the students in the dorm attend North Cross, which has a growing international presence with two campuses in Shanghai where Chinese students obtain full North Cross diplomas.
Porter became Roanoke Catholic’s first resident last winter when he transferred from Pulaski County following the 2018-19 basketball season.
Standing 6 feet, 6 inches and weighing 260 pounds, Porter is the biggest resident in the building.
When Porter and the 6-foot, 315-pound Crockett-Eans get to the dining room for dinner each night, the rest of the students might want to get in line first.
“Solomon gets his food,” Porter laughed. “He eats.”
So far, there have been no fights over food or food fights.
The man responsible for keeping order is North Cross football coach Stephen Alexander.
When North Cross began the project, Alexander agreed to move from his role on campus to full-time status as the director of the dormitory.
He sold his house in Grandin Village and moved into the building with his wife and three daughters.
“It’s a busy, seven-day-a-week job,” Alexander said. “It’s also a lot of fun. It’s a good experience for my girls. They learn a lot about the world. I’m not going to live there forever, but right now it’s a real cool opportunity for me.”
The dormitory staff has five adult members not including a full-time chef who originally hails from Chicago.
The dorm is coed, with girls occupying one floor and boys living on two floors. The top four floors have apartments available for rent to the general public.
Crockett-Eans said he was surprised when he moved into his new digs in 2017.
“It’s way nicer than college dorms,” he said. “It’s basically like an apartment. I wasn’t expecting that going in.”
Curfew is at 10:30 p.m. There are room checks and required study halls. Students have personal access to the building and their individual halls. The building has an alarm system and security video that Alexander can access via his mobile phone.
Students are free to come and go but they must sign out of the building with one of the adult supervisors.
Each student also has a membership to the downtown YMCA that is included in their tuition.
The facility includes a rec room equipped with a gaming system, a ping pong table and a television.
Don’t expect to see Porter sitting in front of a screen or holding a ping pong paddle.
“Football and homework, that’s all I do,” he said.
On school days, a bus transports students to campus.
Crockett-Eans doesn’t take the bus. He has a car that he parks in a nearby garage.
“It’s a Cadillac,” he said. “I got it for Christmas.”
Porter slipped into something new last winter after he left Pulaski County. He had to comply with Roanoke Catholic’s dress code requiring slacks and a dress shirt.
“I got a new wardrobe,” he said.
Porter and Crockett-Eans will be in other school uniforms Saturday: Roanoke Catholic green and North Cross red.
The game between the Celtics (3-0) and Raiders (4-0) at Thomas Field is a marquee game in the VISAA and a big topic of discussion in the dorm.
“Some of them are for Roanoke Catholic,” Porter said. “Some of them are for North Cross. It’s mutual.”
Porter plays tight end and defensive end for the Celtics, who have beaten three outclassed opponents with such ease that they rarely pass the football.
Porter has yet to score a touchdown, much to the dismay of his roommate James Pham, who is from Vietnam.
“He came to the game last week against Norfolk Christian and told me, ‘You didn’t score no touchdowns, bro!’ ” Porter said. “He just watches to see who gets all the touchdowns. He loves Kawuan Ray because Kawuan scores a lot of touchdowns.”
Porter played in 2018 as a junior at Pulaski County. He is repeating his junior year this season at Catholic, which will allow him to have a five-year high school football career.
“He is a fun-loving leader,” Celtics coach Bob Price said. “He’s got a great set of hands. I give him a hard time about being a tackle all the time. He’s athletic.
“He’s growing up. He’s starting to figure the game out.”
Porter followed former Pulaski County teammate James Jackson to Roanoke.
Jackson transferred to North Cross to play football and basketball last year and lived in the dorm before moving in with his mother near campus this fall.
Porter said he also knew Crockett-Eans before transferring to Roanoke.
“My barber cuts Solomon’s hair,” he said. “I’d see him in the barber shop here and there. He told me he played football. I knew him pretty well.”
Roanoke Catholic, which has a 34-game winning streak, has beaten North Cross in their last two matchups, including 42-22 last year at Vinyard Park.
That gives bragging rights to Porter, even though he didn’t take part in the 2018 game. A little chatter about the game already has taken place.
“He talks a lot of trash during dinner,” Crockett-Eans said.
So far, no one-on-one bull-rush sessions out of a three-point stance in the hallways. There might be some contact between the two Saturday.
“We see each other on a regular basis,” Porter said. “We eat dinner together. Me and him are real cool. We talk a little trash. We’re both looking to compete this week.”
