When the high school spring sports season was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual B'nai B'rith Athletic and Achievement Awards banquet went with it.
However, while there will be no 2020 banquet, winners still will be crowned.
B'nai B'rith co-chairman Larry Davidson said Monday that the overall male and female winners of the award will be announced "probably May 25th."
The B'nai B'rith awards are presented by Roanoke's Israel Friedlander Lodge and selected from male and female senior nominees from 19 Roanoke Valley and New River Valley High Schools.
Candidates are judged on the following criteria: athletics (50%), academics (25%) and citizenship (25%).
Each overall winner earns a $1,000 scholarship. The committee also presents the Artie Levin Personal Life award to the nominee with the highest score in the citizenship category.
The B'nai B'rith Awards are typically presented in May without the benefit of a completed spring sports season, but the statewide closure of all K-12 schools has slowed the nomination process.
"The nominations are coming in from the schools, and we will have a judging and we will announce winners, and obviously without a banquet," Davidson said.
"We just felt that we would like to be able to give away the scholarships, and the schools are interested as well."
Cave Spring basketball standout Crawford Enyart and Patrick Henry swimmer Shelby Stanley were the 2019 recipients.
