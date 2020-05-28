William Byrd quarterback Logan Baker captured two prestigious honors on Thursday, while Lord Botetourt volleyball and basketball standout Miette Veldman added another signature award to her long list of laurels.
Baker and Veldman were named the male and female winners of the 70th annual B’nai B’rith Athletic and Achievement Awards, which were unveiled on social media Thursday evening. Baker also won the Artie Levin Personal Life Award.
The B’nai B’rth Athletic and Achievement Award was conceived by a small number of Roanoke’s Jewish community in 1951 to honor recognize area male high school seniors who excelled in athletics, scholarship and citizenship. Female athletes were added as award recipients in 1976.
Baker was a senior captain of the Terriers football team in 2019, earning all-district and all-region accolades. During indoor track and field season, he was a district qualifier for the 55 meters, a region qualifier for the 300 meters and a member of the region-qualifying 800 relay team.
Baker, who plans to attend Christopher Newport in the fall, is a member of the BETA Club and a two-year member of the YOVASO Club, which promotes safe teen driving.
A three-time Timesland player honoree in both volleyball and basketball, Veldman has signed to play volleyball for James Madison. She was named the Class 3 volleyball player of the year after the Cavaliers won their third straight state championship last fall. She was the Region 3D player of the year and an all-state selection in basketball as the leading scorer of a team that shared the VHSL Class 3 title.
Veldman also is a three-year National Honor Society member and has served as a volunteer coach for Little Cavs volleyball and basketball camps.
Veldman’s B’nai B’rith honor came on the heels of Wednesday’s announcement that she’d won the Allstate Foundation/VHSL Achievement Class 3 female athlete of the year award.
The COVID-19 pandemic prevented the B’Nai B’rith awards from being presented in a traditional ceremony. Dennis Weiserbs, president of the Roanoke Jewish Federation, announced the nominees and winners via videos on Facebook posted Thursday evening.
“These are indeed extraordinary times,” Weiserbs said. “But thankfully, we are able to continue this tradition and honor our deserving students.”
