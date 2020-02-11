dp_Cburg_FCounty271119 p03

Franklin County's Hunter Cannaday (left) and the Eagles will visit William Byrd for a Blue Ridge District tournament game Tuesday at 6 p.m.

 Don Petersen | Special to The Roanoke Times

TOURNAMENTS

BOYS

BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT

Tuesday

First round

No. 5 Franklin County (7-15) at No. 4 William Byrd (7-15), 6 p.m.

No. 6 Staunton River (2-20) at No. 3 Lord Botetourt (12-10), 6 p.m.

Friday

At Staunton River H.S.

Semifinals

No. 1 William Fleming (16-3) vs. William Byrd-Franklin County winner, 5:30 p.m.

No. 2 Northside (16-6) vs. Lord-Botetourt-Staunton River winner, 7 p.m.

Feb. 18

At Staunton River H.S.

Championship

Semifinals winners, 7 p.m.

GIRLS

BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT

Tuesday

First round

No. 5 William Byrd (9-13) at No. 4 Staunton River (15-7), 6 p.m.

No. 6 Northside (4-16) at No. 3 Franklin County (14-8), 5:30 p.m.

Friday

At Franklin County H.S.

Semifinals

No. 1 Lord Botetourt (19-2) vs. Staunton River-William Byrd winner, 5:30 p.m.

No. 2 William Fleming (17-4) vs. Franklin County-Northside winner, 7 p.m.

Feb. 18

At Staunton River H.S.

Championship

Semifinal winners, 5:30 p.m.

