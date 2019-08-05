KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Blacksburg’s Frank Thompson continued to advance through the USTA National Boys 16-under tennis bracket Monday as he scored a 6-3, 6-2 third-round singles victory over John Lasanajak of Lawrenceville, Georgia.
Thompson, seeded 24th, will face Ethan Quinn of Fresno, California, in a fourth-round match. Thirty-two players remain in the tournament.
Quinn advanced when No. 8 seed Jack Anthrop of Orlando retired with an injury after trailing 4-6, 7-5, 3-1.
Thompson and Thomas Paulsell of Seattle, the No. 2 seeds in doubles, advanced with a 6-3, 6-2 second-round win over Robert Bauer of Suwanee, Georgia and Harrison Kim of Cumming, Georgia.
Former Roanoke Valley resident Alex Bernard, seeded No. 1 in the singles draw, advanced with a 6-1, 6-3 third-round win over Joshua Portnoy of Okemos, Michigan.
Bernard’s next opponent is Will Mayew of Cary, North Carolina.