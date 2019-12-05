JLF_191119_vball_LoudounCo_BHS_rt01.jpg

Blacksburg's Amanda Lowe scores against Loudoun County's Olivia Mallow (center) and Hannah Prendergast during a Class 4 state semifinal match.

 JON FLEMING | Special to The Roanoke Times

Jefferson Forest's Heather Forton and Blacksburg's Amanda Lowe have been named to the first team on the VHSL Class 4 volleyball squad by a panel of coaches.

Forest's Hailee Blankenship and Blacksburg's Lydia Peton made the second team.

Olivia Mallow of state champion Loudoun County was named player of the year.

Loudoun County's John Senchak was voted coach of the year.

VHSL CLASS 4

First team

Olivia Mallow, Loudoun County, sr.; Heather Forton, Jefferson Forest, sr.; Hailey Hopkins, Warhill, sr.; Alexis McNair, PH-Ashland, sr.; Amanda Lowe, Blacksburg, jr.; Hannah Prendergast, Loudoun County, sr.; Dylan Norris, Warhill, soph.; Olivia Smalls, Grafton, sr.; Abigail Gates, Heritage-Leesburg, jr.; Lauren Wentzel, King George, jr.

Second team

Tori Johnson, Millbrook, sr.; Chandler Vaughan, Loudoun County, sr.; Emily Flamm, Courtland, jr.; Hailee Blankenship, Jefferson Forest, sr.; Lydia Peton, Blacksburg, sr.; Kennedy Hoge, Grafton, sr.; Kristina Van Sickler, James Wood, jr.; Kya Otis, Jamestown, soph.; Macy Burnette, Courtland, sr.; Mariela Alvarado, Grafton, sr.

Player of the year

Olivia Mallow, Loudoun County.

Coach of the year

John Senchak, Loudoun County.

