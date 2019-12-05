Jefferson Forest's Heather Forton and Blacksburg's Amanda Lowe have been named to the first team on the VHSL Class 4 volleyball squad by a panel of coaches.
Forest's Hailee Blankenship and Blacksburg's Lydia Peton made the second team.
Olivia Mallow of state champion Loudoun County was named player of the year.
Loudoun County's John Senchak was voted coach of the year.
VHSL CLASS 4
First team
Olivia Mallow, Loudoun County, sr.; Heather Forton, Jefferson Forest, sr.; Hailey Hopkins, Warhill, sr.; Alexis McNair, PH-Ashland, sr.; Amanda Lowe, Blacksburg, jr.; Hannah Prendergast, Loudoun County, sr.; Dylan Norris, Warhill, soph.; Olivia Smalls, Grafton, sr.; Abigail Gates, Heritage-Leesburg, jr.; Lauren Wentzel, King George, jr.
Second team
Tori Johnson, Millbrook, sr.; Chandler Vaughan, Loudoun County, sr.; Emily Flamm, Courtland, jr.; Hailee Blankenship, Jefferson Forest, sr.; Lydia Peton, Blacksburg, sr.; Kennedy Hoge, Grafton, sr.; Kristina Van Sickler, James Wood, jr.; Kya Otis, Jamestown, soph.; Macy Burnette, Courtland, sr.; Mariela Alvarado, Grafton, sr.
Player of the year
Olivia Mallow, Loudoun County.
Coach of the year
John Senchak, Loudoun County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.