KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Blacksburg tennis standout Frank Thompson saw his run in the winner’s bracket of the USTA National Boys 16-under championships end Friday with a doubles setback at Kalamazoo College.
Thompson and Thomas Paulsell of Seattle fell 7-6 (7-2), 7-6 (9-7) to Aidan Kim of Milford, Michigan and Lucas Brown of Plano, Texas in a semifinal.
Thompson and Paulsell will play in a third-place match on Saturday.
The Blacksburg teen also exited the singles consolation bracket, falling 6-4, 6-3 to Braden Shick of Greensboro, N.C.
Former Roanoke Valley resident Alex Bernard, the No. 1 seed, advanced to the singles semifinals with a 6-1, 6-4 victory over Hugo Hashimoto of San Jose, California.
Bernard, who resides in Bonita Springs, Florida, will meet Ben Shelton of Gainesville, Florida on Saturday.
In the boys 18-under singles tournament, Brandon Nakashima of San Diego reached the semifinals with his fifth straight-sets win. Nakashima played last spring as a freshman for Virginia.
The 18-under champion will receive an automatic berth into the U.S. Open.
— The Roanoke Times