KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Frank Thompson won his third match in as many days Tuesday as the Blacksburg teen advanced to the fifth round of the USTA National Boys 16-under championships.

Thompson dropped the first set before ousting Ethan Quinn of Fresno, California 3-6, 7-5, 6-4 to reach the final 16.

Thompson, seeded 24th, will meet No. 19 seed Alex Finkelstein of Raynham, Massachusetts on Wednesday with a berth in the quarterfinals on the line.

Former Roanoke Valley resident Alex Bernard, the No. 1 seed, escaped Will Mayew of Cary, North Carolina 3-6, 7-5, 6-0 to reach the final 16.

Woods falls in third round

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Blacksburg’s Kirsten Woods had her bid for a title in the USTA National Girls 12-under championships come to an end Tuesday with a 6-3, 6-3 third-round loss to Christasha McNeil of Massapequa, New York.

Woods won two previous matches in the tournament.

Robert Anderson has been the high school sports editor of The Roanoke Times since 2001.

