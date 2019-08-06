KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Frank Thompson won his third match in as many days Tuesday as the Blacksburg teen advanced to the fifth round of the USTA National Boys 16-under championships.
Thompson dropped the first set before ousting Ethan Quinn of Fresno, California 3-6, 7-5, 6-4 to reach the final 16.
Thompson, seeded 24th, will meet No. 19 seed Alex Finkelstein of Raynham, Massachusetts on Wednesday with a berth in the quarterfinals on the line.
Former Roanoke Valley resident Alex Bernard, the No. 1 seed, escaped Will Mayew of Cary, North Carolina 3-6, 7-5, 6-0 to reach the final 16.
Woods falls in third round
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Blacksburg’s Kirsten Woods had her bid for a title in the USTA National Girls 12-under championships come to an end Tuesday with a 6-3, 6-3 third-round loss to Christasha McNeil of Massapequa, New York.
Woods won two previous matches in the tournament.