Thirty-two years ago, the baseball field at Salem High School was named after Billy Sample.
On Friday, another field in Salem will be named after the former major league outfielder. And this tribute will be even more meaningful to him.
Kiwanis Field will be renamed Billy Sample Field at Kiwanis Park.
"That's the place where I played more games [growing up] than anywhere," Sample, 64, said Thursday in a phone interview as he drove from his New Jersey home to Salem. "I'm really tickled about it and pleased and flattered."
Sample never played baseball at Salem High's field — he was a 1973 graduate of predecessor Andrew Lewis High School, which is now a middle school.
But he played not one but two sports at Kiwanis, back when it was called Salem Municipal Stadium.
That was where his American Legion baseball team played its home games, and where the Andrew Lewis High School baseball team would play an annual game.
"I didn't hit a home run there, but I hit the screen once," he said.
The stadium was also where the Andrew Lewis High School football team played its home games. Sample was a receiver and defensive back.
"Where the infield was for baseball, in football it was elevated. So at times if you were running a pass pattern onto the dirt, you had to be conscious to step up a little bit so you wouldn't trip," he said.
He also spent time in the stands there, watching Salem minor league baseball games.
"It was good for me to have a minor league team in town because [as a teenager] I could go and watch a game … and see how I measured up either size-wise or watching the pitchers and trying to look at the velocity or the movement and wondering if I could hit at this level," Sample said.
The field will be dedicated at 5:30 p.m. Friday. Sample will then be recognized before the Salem High School football game at Salem Stadium on Friday night.
"I'm going to try to acknowledge as many people as I can who have brought me to this point at the dedication," Sample said. "A lot of teammates — that's going to be the hardest part, because I'll have to quickly go through some of them.
"I share it with so many people. … It was really an impressive area to grow up in and play sports."
Salem was a minor league affiliate of the San Francisco Giants and Pittsburgh Pirates when Sample attended games at what is now Kiwanis. One of the Salem players he eyed from the stands, Mario Mendoza, later became his Texas Rangers teammate.
As a 16-year-old, Sample bought his first car from Salem minor leaguer and future major league pitcher Doug Bair.
"It was a 1960 Corvair that leaked oil," Sample said. "He sold it to me for $60.
"About six years later, I was in spring training with the Rangers in Pompano Beach and we were hosting the Reds. After the game, I ran up to the guy and said, 'Do you remember the 1960 Corvair that you had? … I'm the guy that bought it from you.’"
Sample played third base for his high school and American Legion teams.
"I do remember [Rangers scout Joe] Branzell being at a high school game … in Staunton," Sample said. "I hit a triple to right center field. He had a lawn chair, and he picked it up and left right after the triple."
Sample became a starter for the Andrew Lewis football team as a junior. Two of that team's biggest games that year took place not in Salem but in Roanoke.
Andrew Lewis rallied to beat E.C. Glass 20-14 in the 1971 state quarterfinals at Victory Stadium. Andrew Lewis trailed 14-0 with just over six minutes left.
Sample caught the winning touchdown pass from Eddie Joyce Jr.
"I had one walkoff homer [in the majors]," Sample said. "But I still think the E.C. Glass was the most amazing win that I've ever been a part of, which probably doesn't say a lot for my major league career.
"With about eight minutes left, … my thought was, 'I wonder if I can make the basketball team?’"
The Wolverines lost to T.C. Williams 27-0 in the state final at Victory Stadium that year. In the "Remember the Titans" movie, T.C. Williams beat a team called "Marshall" in that game. The movie featured a last-second win for T.C. Williams instead of a lopsided shutout.
"I didn't have a good game," Sample said. "The two defensive backs that covered me both went to Duke."
The Rangers drafted Sample out of Andrew Lewis in the 28th round in 1973. He opted to play baseball for James Madison instead.
"I thought I was going to go higher," Sample said. "The scout who drafted me, the late, great Joe Branzell, he could hear my disappointment over the phone."
Sample raised his stock in college. Three years later, Texas drafted him again — this time, in the 10th round.
He played in the majors for Texas, the New York Yankees and the Atlanta Braves from 1978-86. He had a .272 career batting average.
Sample then became a radio and TV analyst. He worked for the Braves (back when their games were televised by TBS) and for ESPN, among others.
He will take the microphone again Friday at the field that will bear his name.
"I probably have about 45 minutes of things to say, but I'll try to condense to about 15 because I'm sure people want to get to their seats for the [football] game," he said.
