A double dose of coaching news is coming out of Bath County High.
The Chargers have both a new football and volleyball coach. Each is well familiar to the local constituency.
The football coach taking over for next season, whenever that may be, is Dillon Fry, an assistant on former coach Larry Grubbs’ staff and a Bath alumnus and former standout player.
There’s also a new volleyball coach in the gymnasium. Chase Davidson will add that job to his current position as the school’s athletic director. He replaces new mother Danielle Martin.
Fry assumes command of a program that finished the 2019 campaign with one victory, under 20 able-bodied players, and no junior varsity feeder team. The new coach remains excited and optimistic.
“In the last couple of months before this happened, we were starting to gain some traction,” Fry said, referencing the new coronavirus pandemic that led to the suspension school-related activities. “It still looks like we’re going to have a pretty good turnout this year. Some kids who had never played before had expressed some interest in coming out. That’s always exciting to get guys who never had any interest starting to display some interest.”
The Chargers have had previous experience with deep playoff runs and championships won, so there is tradition to build on. Fry, 28, played on strong teams when he was in high school.
Bath County, with 169 students in the four grades at last count, is among the smallest football-playing schools in the state.,
“We’re little old Bath County up here where nobody really thinks about us,” Fry said. “We took pride and still take pride in the mentality that it’s us against the world and nobody believes in you. We have to embrace that again and I really believe we will.”
Fry parlayed his football talent into two years playing for perennial NCAA Division III power Mount Union, where he was on squads that were national champions and runners-up. He finished at Emory & Henry, where he became interested in coaching.
In his last year of school, his playing days over, he’d go to class Fridays during the fall then drive to wherever Bath County was playing that night to serve as a volunteer assistant for his old coach Will Fields.
“Coach Fields is like a second father to me and I really appreciate the opportunity to coach he gave me.”
Fields was named this winter as the new coach at Alleghany. The Mountaineers are the Chargers’ Week 2 opponent on the upcoming schedule.
“That will be exciting, but all we’re focused on now is the first game against Roanoke Catholic.”
Eighteen to 20 veteran players are expected back for Bath County. Just about all of them had starting experience plugging holes in an injury-depleted lineup.
Among those players anticipated to return are Ethan Schwallenberg and Sean Tucker anchoring the line and versatile all-around performers such as Forrest Waldeck, Joseph Stover, Damian Flenner, Jaden Ryder, and Caiden Offer.
Fry has done a stint as the Bath County athletic director and as one of its basketball coaches. His basketball coaching days are over for now.
“Football coaching is a year-round job.”
The current AD will be doing double duty now that he’s taking on volleyball. Davidson has previous volleyball coaching experience with seven seasons at Colonial Beach. He saluted the outgoing Bath County coach.
“Danielle did a phenomenal job,” Davidson said. “She turned the program around. She wants to concentrate on being a mom now, but we hope to get her involved again in some capacity at some point.”
Coming off a 6-15 season, Davidson will build around all Pioneer District hitter Emily Douglas and fellow veterans Cameron Keyser, Karleigh McMullen, and Kalyn Harmon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.