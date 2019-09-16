Former Auburn High boys basketball star Mike Wallace, who still holds the school’s single-game scoring record he set in the 1969, died Friday at his home.

Wallace played shooting guard at Auburn and scored 55 points in a 125-75 victory over Meadows of Dan. The output broke the former Auburn record of 45 points set several years earlier by Lowell Reed, who is the school’s career scoring leader.

Wallace also played on Auburn’s 1967 VHSL Group III state championship team coached by Sam Lucas.

Funeral services will be conducted at 4 p.m. Tuesday at McCoy Funeral Home in Blacksburg. Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m.

