Former Auburn High boys basketball star Mike Wallace, who still holds the school’s single-game scoring record he set in the 1969, died Friday at his home.
Wallace played shooting guard at Auburn and scored 55 points in a 125-75 victory over Meadows of Dan. The output broke the former Auburn record of 45 points set several years earlier by Lowell Reed, who is the school’s career scoring leader.
Wallace also played on Auburn’s 1967 VHSL Group III state championship team coached by Sam Lucas.
Funeral services will be conducted at 4 p.m. Tuesday at McCoy Funeral Home in Blacksburg. Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.