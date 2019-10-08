The North Cross girls tennis team was in need of some players to step up this past weeks. Freshman Kylie Schaefer was one of them, and she quickly proved she was up to the task.
With regular No. 1 player Caroline Lystash out of action for a couple of tournaments, Schaefer was ready to fill the void, and for those accomplishments, she's this week's Crunch Fitness/Mellow Mushroom high school athlete of the week.
Schaefer, who normally plays No. 2 singles for the Raiders won a pair of matches at No. 1, including last Thursday's dual meet at Blue Ridge Conference rival Carlisle, and goes into next weekend's BRC singles tournament with a 5-1 record. As an eighth-grader, Schaefer played up on the North Cross varsity team, earning all-conference honors and was also second-team all-state in the VISAA.
"She's done a wonderful job for us this year," North Cross coach Amy Bagliani said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.