Kylie Cooper | Franklin County cross country

 STEVEN MARSH | Franklin County News

There was plenty of sporting success in the first year of high school for Kylie Cooper. Now a sophomore, the Franklin County distance runner continues to improve.

The top runner for the Eagles’ cross country team became the first girl from Franklin County to win the individual title at the Metro Cross Country Invitational, when she outdistanced teammate Addie Shorter last Wednesday at Blacksburg High School.

For this and a long list of other accomplishments this fall, Cooper is the latest Crunch Fitness/Mellow Mushroom High School Athlete of the Week.

As a freshman, Cooper placed 12th in the Class 6 state cross country meet and won the Class 6 state championship in the 1,600-meter run.

She was also part of MileStat’s Virginia Outdoor Track All-State team.

Before winning the Metro title, Cooper previously won cross country meets at Bassett, Patrick County, Tunstall and also Franklin County’s home invitational. Back in September, Cooper was 12th in the elite division of the Knights Crossing meet at Green Hill Park — she had the fourth-best time amongst Timesland runners in that event.

Next up is Wednesday’s Blue Ridge District meet, which the Eagles are hosting.

