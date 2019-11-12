As the Region 3C cross country meet began last week, Christiansburg's Ethan Wilson said he was focused on winning a championship.
A championship for his team.
"I really wanted to focus on finishing as high as I could for the team," he said. "... After being runners-up last year, we wanted to win it this year."
Then about midway through the course, Wilson realized something else -- he was in first place. At point, he decided, what the heck?
Wilson did help the Blue Demons win the Region 3C team title -- he did his part by finishing first overall.
For his accomplishment, Wilson is this week's Mellow Mushroom/Crunch Fitness High School Athlete of the Week.
The win at Bristol's Sugar Hollow Park was the second of the year for Wilson, the first in Virginia. He earlier claimed an individual title at the Hagan Stone Classic in Pleasant Garden, North Carolina. He and his Demon teammates took that team title as well.
Wilson has also been in the hunt in several other major cross country meets this season. He was eighth at the MileStat.com Invitational, held in suburban Richmond, and 10th in the Knights' Crossing race back in September, which was run on the same course this week's Class 3 state meet will be staged.
Wilson hopes for a high finish there as well, since it will help his team's goals.
"We're feeling great," he said. "We've done everything we can top prepare for state. If we work as a team, anything can happen."
