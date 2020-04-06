In the early 1990s I was a counselor at a basketball camp, attempting to impart a lesson about perseverance to a group of youngsters.
I drew on my experience as a nerdy teen, failing to impress a coach enough to make any team that gave me a tryout.
Cut from the eighth-grade team.
Cut from the JV team the next year.
Cut from the JV team the following season.
Those cuts hurt, too, especially the one that was delivered by a list taped to the locker room wall that had, not the names of the players who made the team, but the names of those who did not.
As I related my painful past, one kid unfamiliar with the process simply asked, "What do you mean, cut?"
By then I had lost a step because before I could answer, another kid — I've never forgotten you Troy Humes — came up with this answer:
"It means you ain't no good!"
My father, who died last April at age 90, didn't let me believe that, even if I wanted to.
My father, who would never have dared complain to a coach, told me to keep trying.
So I did.
And I found the only basketball coach in Martinsville, Virginia, who really gave me a chance.
That was Husky Hall, who died Sunday at the age of 91.
In 1972, Coach Hall wasn't yet the legend he would become during a career that included a VHSL-record seven state championships.
In 1972, Coach Hall's lone state title came in 1966. The late 1960s and early 1970s were marked more by that fact that several very talented Martinsville teams could not advance to as much as a region tournament.
The 1971-72 team led by state player of the year Mark Cartwright was loaded, off to a 17-0 start before 6-foot-6 center Silver Williams left the team and the season came to an abrupt end.
Sitting in the stands at Salem Civic Center watching reserves finish a Western District tournament game, I remarked to my father, "We're going to be really bad next year."
Little did I know I would be part of the reason.
Minus all five starters from the 1972 senior class, starting jobs on the 1972-73 Martinsville team were available.
Somehow, I not only made the team but I got one of those coveted spots.
I started all 42 games I played for Husky Hall and most of them weren't wins.
Yeah, our schedule was loaded, and my last two years of high school were Martinsville's last two years in Group AAA.
Halifax County had 6-foot-11 Calvin Crews and superstar guard Jerry Brooks. The Comets made the state final against Petersburg and Moses Malone my junior year.
George Washington had future Virginia Tech standout Tic Price.
Bassett featured Sherman Dillard, one of James Madison's all-time greats.
E.C. Glass had a front line of grown men: Kenny Ray Smith, Pro Harris and Nebraska football signee James Jackson.
That was almost 48 years ago and I can still remember almost every game.
It was a different world, too, and not just because the hair was longer and the shorts were shorter.
In junior high, my phys ed teacher Mr. Lawrence Ivey whacked me and another miscreant with a paddle for of all things — messing with a typewriter.
I should have learned that lesson.
But nothing stung like getting cut.
In 1972 it was a big deal to represent your school, your community, especially in a place with a rich basketball tradition.
Coach Hall's daughter, Terry Jamerson, later became my boss as the publisher of The Roanoke Times.
But in 1973-74 when I was a senior, Terry was a Martinsville cheerleader, so into her father's games that she got a technical foul during one of them.
I've talked to Terry several times since her father died Sunday afternoon following a long illness.
At the end of a long conversation, she said this:
"He was a dad, he was an uncle, he was a friend. He was all those things, but what he really loved being was a coach. Nothing made him feel better than when someone called him, 'Coach Hall.'"
My dream was just to play basketball for Martinsville High School.
Thanks, Coach Hall.
