ALL-TIMESLAND BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
RUNNER OF THE YEAR
ALISTAIR BUSHEY | Blacksburg | Senior
Bushey concluded his 2019 season by placing fifth in the VHSL Class 4 state meet in The Plains with a time of 15 minutes, 50 seconds which was the fastest in the field among runners not from powerhouse Loudoun Valley. He won the Region 4D meet along with the Metro Invitational where he was seven seconds ahead of Cave Spring’s Austin Hayden. Bushey also ran second in the Blue Demon Invitational and fourth at Knights Crossing and the MileStat invitationals. He finished 38th at the Great American Festival with his best time of the year at 15:34. Bushey placed 40th in the postseason Nike Cross Southeast Regional.
FIRST TEAM
DANNY CONNELLY | Roanoke Catholic | Senior
Captured 3K Giles Invitational ahead of Parry McCluer’s Dylan May. … Placed second in VISAA Division II state and won State Catholic title. … Won Clash with the Titans. … Took his division at Knights Crossing with meet’s seventh-fastest time.
LANDON DINKEL | Blacksburg | Junior
Placed ninth in VHSL Class 4 state meet and second behind teammate Alistair Bushey in Region 4D. … Was fourth at Blue Demon and Metro, eighth at Knights Crossing, 12th at Clash with the Titans, 16th at MileStat and 82nd at Great American.
NOAH HARDING | Hidden Valley | Senior
Finished eighth in VHSL Class 3 and third in Region 3D. … Placed eighth at Runnin’ with the Wolves, 11th at Hagan Stone and 13th at Knights Crossing. … Placed fifth at Disney Classic and 18th at Fork Union.
AUSTIN HAYDEN | Cave Spring | Senior
Placed fourth in VHSL Class 3 and second in Region 3D. … Won Runnin’ with the Wolves. … Was second in Metro and Don Cumbow invitationals and third in Blue Demon. … Ran second in his division at Great American. … Was fourth at VTCA.
DYLAN MAY | Parry McCluer | Senior
Won VHSL Class 4 title in 15:54.6. … Region 1C champion. … Won Alleghany and Eastern Montgomery invitationals. … . … Ran second at Giles. … Placed fifth at Knights Crossing and 21st at MileStat. … Signed with Southern Idaho.
ETHAN WILSON | Christiansburg | Senior
Finished seventh in VHSL Class 3 after winning Region 3D title. … Won Hagan Stone title and was second at Alleghany. … Placed fifth in Blue Demon, seventh at Hare and the Hounds and 10th at Knights Crossing.
SECOND TEAM
NATHAN ATCHUE | Franklin County | Freshman
JED DUDLEY | Jefferson Forest | Junior
WILLIAM HARTIG | Radford | Junior
CHARLES MURPHY | Patrick Henry | Senior
BEN PALISCA | Cave Spring | Senior
TREY WILSON | Christiansburg | Senior
DANIEL ZEARFOSS | Glenvar | Sophomore
COACH OF THE YEAR
CHRIS POLUIKIS | Parry McCluer
Poluikis steered Parry McCluer to its first VHSL cross country championship as the Fighting Blues had runners finish first, seventh, eighth and ninth. Parry McCluer totaled 38 points to 72 for runner-up Auburn.
ALL-TIMESLAND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
RUNNER OF THE YEAR
KAITLYNN WOLFE | Blacksburg | Senior
Wolfe placed sixth in the VHSL Class 4 championships at the Great Meadow course in The Plains to cap an injury-plagued midseason schedule. She won the Blue Demon Invitational and finished third at the Knights Crossing Invitational, placing ahead of E.C. Glass’ Jette Davidson. Wolfe ran third in the adidas XC Challenge in Cary, North Carolina, and was second behind Davidson in the Region 4D meet. She placed a strong seventh in the Nike Cross Southeast Regional, earning bid to the national meet in Portland where she placed 116th. Wolfe, who has been a two-time state runner-up, signed with Columbia University.
FIRST TEAM
SARAH BLANTON | Hidden Valley | Senior
Placed 13th in VHSL Class 3 and ninth in Region 3D. … Was team’s top finisher at Knights Crossing in 26th. … Was 37th at Great American. … Placed second at Clash with the Titans, sixth at FUMA, eighth at Disney, 14th at Runnin’ with the Wolves and 15th at Hagan Stone.
KYLIE COOPER | Franklin County | Sophomore
Won Metro Invitational and Bengal Clash along with Blue Ridge District title. … Finished third in Region 6A meet and was Timesland’s No. 4 finisher in the Knights Crossing with a 12th-place effort. … Won three other regular-season meets. … Placed 108th in Foot Locker South Regional.
AUDREY LINK | Blacksburg | Sophomore
Finished ninth in VHSL Class 4 state meet and third in Region 4D. … Placed second in Blue Demon, and third in Metro, MileStat and Clash with the Titans. … Won 2K Blacksburg Relays and was 13th at Knights Crossing, 19th at Albemarle Invitational and 32nd at the Great American in North Carolina.
KENSEY MAY | Parry McCluer | Sophomore
Joined older brother, Dylan, by winning VHSL Class 1 championship on same day at Green Hill Park with time of 18:42. … Also won Region 1C title and Alleghany, Eastern Montgomery and Giles invitationals. … Ran sixth at MileStat and seventh at Knights Crossing. … Was 37th in 18:17 at Foot Locker South Regional.
JESSICA PALISCA | Cave Spring | Sophomore
Placed sixth in the VHSL Class 3 state meet with time of 19:03. … Finished third in Region 3D. … Was sixth in the Blue Demon, Metro and VTCA invitationals. … Placed eighth at Runnin’ with the Wolves and 16th in the Knights Crossing. … Was 74th at Great American. … Ran 19:24 at Foot Locker South.
CARLY WILKES | Glenvar | Sophomore
Finished fourth in VHSL Class 2 after winning the Region 2C meet. … Placed fifth in the Knights Crossing, two spots behind Timesland runner of the year Kaitlynn Wolfe. … Also was fifth in the Metro. … Was seventh at Runnin’ with the Wolves. … Ran 19:28 at Foot Locker South Regional.
SECOND TEAM
ELLE ANDERSON | Hidden Valley | Junior
SOLACE CHURCH | Floyd County | Senior
MARI GARZA | Blacksburg | Junior
ANNIKA GRIGGS | Blacksburg | Junior
CHLOE ROGERS | Hidden Valley | Junior
SADIE WAGNER | Hidden Valley | Freshman
KRISTEN WHEATLEY | Carroll County Senior
COACH OF THE YEAR
MIKE CARROW | Radford
Carrow took Radford to the VHSL Class 2 championship at Green Hill Park with a balanced effort, as no Bobcat runner finished higher than sixth place. It was Radford’s first Class 2 title after winning four consecutive Group 1A crowns from 2013-16.
