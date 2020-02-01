Cam Cormany is taller than Quinton Morton-Robertson.
He doesn’t wear Radford High jersey No. 2.
But Cormany sure did resemble the former Bobcats guard Saturday night in the Adam Ward Classic at Salem High School.
Cormany popped back-to-back jumpers from the right side of the key midway through the fourth quarter, propelling Radford to a 43-39 victory over Northside.
It was the second win in two years for the Bobcats (15-2) over the Vikings, following last year’s 59-56 nailbiter when Morton-Robertson supplied the daggers.
Northside coach Bill Pope remembers.
“It’s almost the same spots,” Pope said. “Almost the same spots.”
Cormany was in a tougher spot at halftime with his father, Radford head coach Rick Cormany.
The 6-foot junior guard had two fouls and just two points.
“I was so frustrated with him in the first half, I didn’t even want to coach him anymore,” the elder Cormany said. “I just didn’t think he played with any toughness.
“Now I am proud of the way he handled himself in the second half.”
Radford led 33-32 before Cormany backed up and bombed a 3-pointer. Leading 36-34, he popped another deep trey from beyond the key for a 39-34 lead.
“In the second half I had to find some confidence and find a way to get our team a win,” Cormany said. “I’m really proud of our team. Just a good win.”
The Radford junior gave credit to Morton-Robertson, a three-time Timesland player of the year now playing at Radford University.
“Me and ‘Q’ in the offseason worked out probably every day. He’s kind of showed me the ropes from Day 1. He’s kind of a role model for me.”
Cormany’s 20 points were nearly half Radford’s total in a game where the Bobcats were very deliberate offensively.
The strategy worked as Northside (14-6) led only twice and not for long.
“Your game plan only works if you can maintain a little bit of a lead,” Rick Cormany said. “If they’d have gotten ahead of us by four points, then we’d have had to extend out. And then we’re in trouble.”
Radford’s defense allowed little.
Northside sophomore Ayrion Journiette scored 17 points and had a chance at a game-tying bucket on a drive inside the final 10 seconds, but Radford post man Jon Woods contested the shot.
Cormany iced the win by nailing two free throws with 5.7 seconds left.
“I switched over and I was in the right place at the right time,” Woods said. “That’s what we do every single day in practice, sliding and guarding guys going to the hole and making them put up a difficult shot.”
With a 41-39 lead, Woods did not want to foul as Journiette was a perfect 8-for-8 from the line.
“My policy is ‘hands straight up,’ ” the Radford senior said. “When they get to the circle, play with your feet not your hands.”
In a tight game, Northside went 13 of 45 from the field including 4 of 18 in the fourth quarter.
Pope liked what the Vikings got out of their last possession, however.
“He turned the corner pretty well on it,” Pope said. “It was kind of like the whole night. We never could quite get that nice look.”
RADFORD (15-2)
McManus 2 1-2 6, Kanipe 2 0-0 5, Woods 2 0-0 4, Wesley 2 1-2 5, Cormany 7 2-3 20, Baylor 0 1-2 1, Rupe 0 2-2 2, J.Johnson 0 0-0 0, Tanner 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 7-11 43.
NORTHSIDE (14-6)
Wooden 3 0-0 6, Foley 3 0-0 7, Grogan 0 0-0 0, Journiette 4 8-8 17, Slash 2 2-3 6, Webb 0 0-0 0, Gates 1 1-2 3, Bishop 0 0-0 0, T.Johnson 0 0-0 0, Leftwich 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 11-13 39,
Radford;11;7;10;15;—;43
Northside;8;7;13;11;—;39
3-point goals — Radford 6 (Cormany 4, Kanipe, McManus), Northside 2 (Foley, Journiette). Total fouls — Radford 13, Northside 15. Fouled out — none.
Cave Spring 56, William Byrd 50
Parker Huffman scored 16 points and the Knights jumped to a 31-17 halftime lead to survive a 9:30 a.m. tipoff time and a second-half comeback by the Terriers.
Reed Pendleton added 10 points for Cave Spring (17-1), which plays at Patrick Henry on Tuesday in a key River Ridge District game.
Byrd (15-5) scored more than half its points on 3-pointers, sinking nine. Landon Johnson made six treys and finished with a game-high 21 points for the Terriers.
WILLIAM BYRD (5-15)
Martin 3 0-0 7, Tinsley 3 0-0 7, Cawley 2 2-2 6, Johnson 7 1-2 21, Ruble 1 0-0 3, Cossaboon 3 0-2 6, Hendrick 0 0-0 0, Williams 0 0-0 0, Early 0 0-0 0, Richardson 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 3-6 50.
CAVE SPRING (17-1)
Pendleton 2 6-6 10, Huffman 8 0-0 16, Cagle 4 0-0 8, Buster 1 5-8 7, Jasarevic 2 1-2 6, Duncan 2 0-3 4, Urgo 1 2-2 5, Bishop 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 14-21 56.
Cave Spring;17;14;12;13;—;56
William Byrd;11;6;19;14;—;50
3-point goals — William Byrd 9 (Johnson 6, Martin, Ruble, Tinsley), Cave Spring 2 (Jasarevic, Urgo). Total fouls — William Byrd 15, Cave Spring 11. Fouled out — Williams. Technical fouls — Martin, Huffman.
Salem 81, Glenvar 56
A.J. Blankenship hit seven of the Spartans’ 14 3-pointers and finished with 21 points as they ran away from the Highlanders.
Alex Blanchard scored 15 of his 17 points in the first half as Salem (12-6) opened a 43-19 lead. Ethan English added 16 points and Owyn Dawyot scored 10.
Glenvar (8-12) was led by Tyler Johnson with 16 points. Avery Alexander scored all 13 of his points in the second half.
GLENVAR (8-12)
Alexander 4 2-2 13, Burrell 3 1-2 8, Ball 1 0-0 2, Barber 1 3-4 5, Johnson 5 4-6 16, Puig 0 0-0 0, McMahon 2 0-0 4, Housh 1 2-2 5, Criscoe 0 0-0 0, Akers 1 0-0 3. Totals 18 12-16 56.
SALEM (12-6)
Blanchard 7 0-0 17, Logan 3 1-2 7, Blankenship 7 0-0 21, English 5 6-9 16, Dawyot 4 0-0 10, Robinson 0 0-0 0, Dallas 2 0-0 5, Conner 0 2-4 2, Owen 1 0-0 3, Clemens 0 0-0 0, Williams 0 0-0 0, Routt 0 0-0 0. Totals 29 9-15 81.
Glenvar;10;9;23;14;—;56
Salem;20;23;21;17;—;81
3-point goals — Glenvar 8 (Alexander 3, Johnson 2, Burrell, Housh, Akers), Salem 14 (Blankenship 7, Blanchard 3, Dawyot 2, Dallas, Owen). Total fouls — Glenvar 13, Salem 14. Fouled out — none. Technical foul — English.
North Cross 71, Oak Hill Red 50
Zae Baines scored 30 points in a reserve role as the Raiders won for the ninth time in the last 10 games with a victory over the Warriors.
North Cross (13-5) played without injured leading scorer Michael Mack but lead comfortably throughout the second half. James Jackson and Nelson Etuk added 11 points apiece for the Raiders.
Owen Chen and Aston Korth each scored 13 for Oak Hill Red, which serves as the Grayson County private school’s B team.
NORTH CROSS (13-5)
Etuk 5 1-3 11, Jackson 5 0-0 11, Andrew 3 0-0 9, Hines 1 2-2 4, M.Mack 1 2-2 4, Baines 12 2-5 30, Jensen 0 0-0 0, Robertson 0 0-0 0, Boller 0 2-2 2. Totals 27 9-14 71.
OAK HILL RED
Chatman 3 0-0 6, Hill 0 0-0 0, Korth 3 4-4 13, Malleschitz 2 1-1 5, Chen 4 3-4 13, Cunana-Reid 3 5-8 11, Zammit 0 0-0 0, Ozcan 1 0-0 2, Diouf 0 0-0 0, Bousadin 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 13-17 50.
North Cross;13;18;18;22;—;71
Oak Hill Red;10;9;13;18;—;50
3-point goals — North Cross 8 (Baines 4, Andrew 3, Jackson), Oak Hill Red 5 (Korth 3, Chen 2). Total fouls — North Cross 13, Oak Hill Red 15. Fouled out — none.
