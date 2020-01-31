Auburn’s boys basketball team had a double-sided mission entering Day 1 of the Adam Ward Classic on Friday at Salem High School:
Win a game and look good doing it.
Missions accomplished.
Junior guard Ethan Millirons scored 22 points and Auburn led wire to wire in a not-as-close-as-the-score-indicates 71-63 victory over Lord Botetourt.
The win finished off a big week for Auburn (11-5), which defeated George Wythe on Thursday in a game where Millirons hit for 37.
The Eagles went up 40-19 in the first half and cruised.
“It was good for the guys to come out and make shots early and play good defense all-around and show we’re up there with the top teams around here,” Millirons said.
Auburn was ranked in the Timesland preseason poll, but Milllirons missed two early games with a leg injury and the Eagles got off to a slow start.
That was not the case Friday as five Auburn players scored at least seven points in the first half.
Center Michael Royal finished with 11 points, while Michael Brotherton had 10. Carson Perkins, the team’s lone senior, iced the victory with four three throws as the Eagles hit 13 of 14 from the line.
“At one stretch we went three games without missing a free throw,” Auburn coach Terry Millirons said. “It was like 30 for 30. One game we went 18 for 18.”
Lord Botetourt (11-8) threatened a rally, closing to 57-47 after three quarters.
However, the Eagles posted up the long-armed, 5-foot-11 Millirons on a smaller Cavaliers defender for an easy bucket to begin the final period.
Botetourt never got closer than seven the rest of the way.
“We had talked about it, if they tried went small we would try to post him up,” Terry Millirons said of his son. “He had the matchup. He’s got a good wingspan.”
LORD BOTETOURT (11-8)
Selkirk 1 2-6 5, Tilley 4 1-1 9, Arnholt 99 91-4 21, Bramblett 3 0-0 7, Prince 3 1-2 9, D.Salvi 2 0-0 6, Hale 0 1-2 1, J.Salvi 1 0-0 3, Wheeling 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 6-15 63.
AUBURN (11-5)
Marshall 3 1-1 7, Royal 5 0-0 11, Brotherton 4 2-2 10, Underwood 1 0-0 3, Millirons 8 6-7 22, Perkins 2 4-4 9, Sutphin 4 0-0 9, Akers 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 13-14 71.
Lord Botetourt 7 21 19 16 — 63
Auburn 18 27 12 14 — 71
3-point goals — Lord Botetourt 9 (Prince 2, Arnholt 2, D.Salvi 2, J.Salvi, Bramblett, Selkirk), Auburn 4 (Royal, Underwood, Perkins, Sutphin). Total fouls — Lord Botetourt 13, Auburn 14. Fouled out — none.
Patrick Henry 72,
Pulaski County 51
Jack Esworthy’s every move worked except one.
The PH coach pulled his starters in the third quarter with a 47-15 lead, only to see the Cougars run off 11 points in a row against the Patriots’ reserves.
The starters returned and closed out a win in a game that PH moved from its homecourt to be part of the benefit event.
Dre Palmer scored 19 points for the Patriots (13-3, 8-0), while Jamonte Smith and sophomore backup forward Ford Beasley scored 10 apiece.
PH assisted on most of its 29 field goals en route to a 10th consecutive victory.
“We’re in a good place,” Esworthy said. “We’re a much better team than we were in December. I like the way we’re sharing the ball. I really like the way we’re defending and rebounding.”
Beasley hit two 3-pointers and showed some promise.
“We’ve been waiting all year for Ford to come in and do that for us,” Esworthy said. “Last year as a freshman he had some big minutes when we had some injuries and played well.”
Pulaski (7-10, 2-5) was outmatched with two starters out including center Chayton Rollins.
Guard Hayden Gray scored a game-high 23 points for the Cougars, who are under first-year head coach Tyler Cannoy. J.J. Gulley added 16 for Pulaski.
“We’ve got a lot of injuries right now,” Cannoy said. “We’ve got a lot of guys sitting out. We’re battling. We’re still trying to find our way. We’re still trying to get it going.”
PULASKI COUNTY (7-10, 2-5)
McCloud 2 3-6 7, Gulley 7 0-2 16, Swinney 0 0-0 0, Gray 9 2-2 23, Bourne 0 0-0 0, Blackburn 2 0-0 5, Carter 0 0-0, Russell 0 0-0 0, Hay 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 5-10 51.
PATRICK HENRY (13-3, 8-0)
Cook 4 0-0 8, Crump 3 2-2 8, Burns 1 0-0 2, Smith 5 1-4 14, Palmer 8 0-0 19, Faulkner 3 0-0 6, Beasley 5 2-2 14, Derey 0 0-0 0, Roberson 0 1-2 1, Childress 0 0-0 0, Overton 0 0-0 0. Totals 29 6-10 72.
Pulaski County 8 7 14 22 — 51
Patrick Henry 21 13 17 21 — 72
3-point goals — Pulaski County 6 (Gray 3, Gulley 2, Blackburn), Patrick Henry 8 (Palmer 3, Smith 3, Beasley 2). Total fouls — Pulaski County 11, Patrick Henry 12. Fouled out — none.
GIRLS
Cave Spring 77, Christiansburg 35
Zada Porter scored 23 points while Katie Carroll had 14 points and four 3-pointers as the Knights took a River Ridge District win over the Blue Demons.
Ava Hibbs added 17 points for Cave Spring (12-5, 6-2), which led 66-26 after three quarters.
Christiansburg (2-13, 0-9), which pulled up several JV players to fill out a lineup, was led by Hannah Altizer with 19 points.
The Blue Demons will forfeit their upcoming River Ridge home game against Patrick Henry.
CHRISTIANSBURG (2-13, 0-9)
Horne 3 0-0 9, Altizer 8 0-0 19, Banks 3 1-7 7, Turpin 0 0-0 0, Wisemen 0 0-0 0, Wilburn 0 0-0 0, Sherman 0 0-0 0, Hinkley 0 0-0 0, Alley 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 1-7 35.
CAVE SPRING (12-5, 6-2)
Porter 11 1-1 23, Landsman 1 0-0 3, Hibbs 7 1-3 17, Carroll 5 0-0 14, Anderson 3 1-2 7, Falatic 0 0-0 0, Hall 2 2-2 6, Mooney 3 1-2 7. Totals 32 5-9 77.
Christiansburg 8 10 8 9 — 35
Cave Spring 19 20 27 11 — 77
3-point goals — Christiansburg 6 (Horne 3, Altizer 3), Cave Spring 7 (Carroll 4, Hibbs 2, Landsmann). Total fouls — Christiansburg 11, Cave Spring 9. Fouled out — none.
