MARION – Reigning VHSL Class 3 state champion Abingdon won the team title while Richlands’ Caleigh Street took the individual crown with a 1-under-par 71 Monday in the season-opening Bank of Marion Invitational golf tournament at Holston Hills Golf Course.
Abingdon carded a 315 to defeat Graham by 34 strokes in Division I.
Abingdon’s Will Watson placed second behind Street at 73, followed by Marion freshman Tyler Sayers at 76.
Chilhowie finished first in Division II and second overall with a 346. Chilhowie’s Noah Barr was the Division II medalist at 79.
Bank of Marion Invitational
At Holston Hills G.C., Marion
DIVISION I
Medalist -- Caleigh Street, Richlands, 71.
Results
Abingdon (315) – Will Watson 73, Grace Addison 78, Katie Hall 82, Dalton Minnick 82.
Graham (349) – Benjamin White 84, Ben Ramsey 85, Alexander White 89, Brayden Surface 91.
Gate City (368) – Luke Wallen 80, Brevan Spivey 94, Katelynn Porton 97, Zach Taylor 97.
Marion (370) – Tyler Sayers 76, Hunter Starkey 79, Cooper Archer 101, Preston Vanhoy 114.
Richlands (378) – Street 71, Colton Hartsock 89, Drew Simmons 107, Hayden Whited 109.
Fort Chiswell (400) – Sam VanDyne 83, Andrew Shelton 102, Logan Jones 104, Ethan Monahan 111.
Lee (408) – Olivia Baker 89, Caleb Leonard 90, Sarah Vaughn 104, Mason Taylor 125.
Tazewell (408) – Trey Sparks 78, Bryce Sparks 80, Axella Neo 125, Brooke Rowe 125.
DIVISION II
Medalist -- Noah Barr, Chilhowie, 79.
Results
Chilhowie (346) – Barr 79, J.J. Ashby 88, Chase Coley 88, Dillian Powers 91, Ben Elrod 91.
Holston (400) – Mason Steele 88, Dylan Thompson 89, Thomas Roark 109, James Delgado 114.
Northwood (431) – Tyler Jones 99, Skyler Thompson 104, Chris Smyler 113, Nick Prater 115.
Grayson County (438) – Levi Lundy 94, Ethan Tilley 109, Madison Carico 116, Trevor Hall 119.
Rural Retreat (443) – Bryce Tibbs 105, Ben Musser 110, Logan Miller 112, Slade Kincer 116.
Castlewood (inc.) – Abby Bradley 82, Coleman Cook 87, Conner Robinette 124.
Galax (inc.) – Alex Brannock 83.
PH-Glade Spring – Andy Heil 104, Reid Buchanan 113, Luke Caudill 124.