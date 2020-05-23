BLACKSBURG_HS_Daniel_Salom.jpg

Daniel Salom

BLACKSBURG

Daniel Salom

ATHLETICS: Soccer — River Ridge District player of the year and team MVP 2019, Two-time VHSL Class 4 and All-Timesland first-team, Three-time all-district, Outstanding male athlete at BHS by Blacksburg Sports Club.

ACADEMICS: Member of National Society of High School Scholars, 10th-12th grade.

COMMUNITY: Volunteered for Special Olympics Event at Radford University, 11th grade.

Plans to attend College of William and Mary.

Kaitlynn Wolfe

Kaitlynn Wolfe

ATHLETICS: Cross Country — VHSL Class 3 and Class 4 all-state, 2016-2019, Two-time Class 4 state runner-up, Timesland girls runner of the year. Outdoor track & field — Class 4 state champion 3,200 meters, 2019. Indoor track and field — Class 4 state champion 3,200, 2019.

ACADEMICS: Member of National Honor Society, 2018-2020.

COMMUNITY: Historian for A Better Community Club, 2016-2020.

Plans to attend Columbia.

CAVE SPRING

Brian Hayden

Brian Hayden

ATHLETICS: Soccer — Four-year starter, Member of Class 3 state champions and team sportsmanship award in 10th Grade.

ACADEMICS: Received the Army ROTC four-year scholarship to both Virginia Tech and Texas A&M.

COMMUNITY: Volunteer sitter for autistic adult

Plans to attend Naval Academy, Virginia Tech or Texas A&M.

Abby Weaver

Abby Weaver

ATHLETICS: Softball — Roanoke Times Athlete of the Week May 30, 2017, Team captain 2018-2019.

ACADEMICS: Member of Latin Honor Society.

COMMUNITY: Tutoring/Teacher’s Assistant for Algebra I, Algebra II, AP Biology and AP Chemistry.

Plans to attend University of Virginia.

CHRISTIANSBURG

Garrett Kuchan

Garrett Kuchan

ATHLETICS: Wrestling — Three-time Region 3D, 2018-20 and VHSL Class 3 state runner-up 2020.

ACADEMICS: Member of Honor Society & BETA Club.

COMMUNITY: Volunteer Youth Coach for VA Elite Wrestling Club.

Plans to attend Air Force Academy.

Hanna Allen

Hanna Allen

ATHLETICS: Basketball — Starter and second-team All-River Ridge District 2026-2019, Starter and team captain, but suffered season-ending injury after three games of senior year.

ACADEMICS: Member of BETA Club for two years.

COMMUNITY: Volunteer with YUGO Ministries Youth Group

Plans to attend Virginia Tech.

CRAIG COUNTY

Joshua Menezes

Joshua Menezes

ATHLETICS: Soccer — First-team All-Pioneer District and team captain, 2019.

ACADEMICS: Member of BETA Club for three years.

COMMUNITY: SGA Sophomore, Junior, and Senior Class vice president.

Plans to attend Virginia Tech.

Hannah Taylor

Hannah Taylor

ATHLETICS: Softball — First-team All-Pioneer District and district pitcher of the year 2019, Second-team All-Region 1C pitcher.

ACADEMICS: FCA Vice President, three years.

COMMUNITY: Worship Leader, two years, Grace Assembly of God.

Plans to attend college undecided.

FRANKLIN COUNTY

Tyshaun Zeigler

Tyshaun Zeigler

ATHLETICS: Football — Four-year varsity player, Second-team All-Region 6A defensive back, First-team all-district at DB and punt returner.

ACADEMICS: Member of National Honor Society.

COMMUNITY: Instructor/camp leader at youth football and basketball camps.

Plans to attend James Madison.

Rylee Elwell

Rylee Elwell

ATHLETICS: Swimming — Captain’s award 2020, Blue Ridge District all-academic team twice.

ACADEMICS: Member of National Honor Society.

COMMUNITY: Help Save The Next Girl, three years

Plans to attend Virginia Technical Institute.

GLENVAR

Colby Street

Colby Street

ATHLETICS: Football — Four-time first-team Three Rivers District linebacker, Two-times VHSL Class 2 all-state and three-time All-Region 2C pick, Team captain 2019.

ACADEMICS: Member of BETA Club.

COMMUNITY: Volunteer at Richfield Senior Living.

Plans to attend Frostburg State.

Meghan Thompson

Meghan Thompson

ATHLETICS: Soccer — Captain 10th-12th grade, Second-team All-Three Rivers District twice, Second-team All-Region 2C 2019.

ACADEMICS: Member of BETA Club 2018-2020.

COMMUNITY: Vacation Bible School, Group Leader, four Years

Plans to attend Appalachian State.

HIDDEN VALLEY

Noah Harding

Noah Harding

ATHLETICS: Cross Country — VHSL Class 3 all-state 2017-19, All Region 3D 2017-19, Wendy’s National Heisman High School honoree 2019.

ACADEMICS: Member of the BETA Club, Science Honor Society & Mu Alpha Theta Honors Society.

COMMUNITY: Assists with mentoring, leadership, HVMSXC & CSES Run Club.

Plans to attend college undecided.

Chloe Rogers

Chloe Rogers

ATHLETICS: Cross Country — All-Region 3D Honors 2017-19, 2nd-team All-Timesland 2019, Crunch Fitness player of the week 2019.

ACADEMICS: Member of the BETA Club & Mu Alpha Theta Math Honor Society, 2018-Present.

COMMUNITY: Guidance Aide at HVHS 2019-2020

Plans to attend University of Virginia.

JAMES RIVER

Kevin Theimer

Kevin Theimer

ATHLETICS: Football — First-team Three Rivers District defensive back 2018-19, Second-team Three Rivers District wide receiver and punter 2019.

ACADEMICS: Varsity Club President, three years.

COMMUNITY: Volunteer at Rescue Mission, 2019.

Plans to attend Virginia Western Community College.

Abbigail Link

Abbagail Link

ATHLETICS: Indoor Track & Field — Four varsity letters, All-Region 2C in 2017-2020, Class 2 state qualifier 2017-2019 and all-state finisher 2018.

ACADEMICS: Member of National Honor Society, two years.

COMMUNITY: Volunteered at Solomon’s Mission.

Plans to attend Virginia Western Community College.

LORD BOTETOURT

Evan Eller

Evan Eller

ATHLETICS: Football — 2017-2018 2nd Team All-Region 3D, Timesland Defensive Sizzling Sophomore of the Year, Class 3 state defensive player of the year 2018, USA Today second-team Virginia DB.

ACADEMICS: Member of National Honor Society, 2017-20.

COMMUNITY: Young Life Summer Camp 2017-18

Plans to attend Virginia Military Institute.

Miette Veldman

Miëtte Veldman

ATHLETICS: Volleyball and Basketball — 2019 VHSL All-State Foundation Athlete of the Year finalist, Three-time Timesland player of the year, Played on five Class 3 state championship teams, Class 3 volleyball player of the year.

ACADEMICS: Member of National Honor Society, three years.

COMMUNITY: Volunteer Coach for Little Cavs volleyball and basketball camps.

Plans to attend James Madison.

NORTH CROSS

Patrick Daly

Patrick Daly

ATHLETICS: Cross Country — First-team VISAA all-state and Virginia Independent Conference 2019, Coaches Award 2017, team MVP 2018-19, and captain 2019.

ACADEMICS: STEM Scholar and Horace G. Fralin Global Studies Scholar distinctions at graduation.

COMMUNITY: Boy Scouts of America Assistant Senior Patrol Leader, Den Leader, Troop Guide, Flying Eagle, BSA High.

Plans to attend Wofford.

Caroline Lystash

Caroline Lystash

ATHLETICS: Tennis — First-team VISAA all-state 2018-2019, 1st Team All-Blue Ridge Conference 2018-2019, BRC player of the year 2019.

ACADEMICS: First Honor Roll 2016-20.

COMMUNITY: Help Save the Next Girl, three years.

Plans to attend University of Virginia.

NORTHSIDE

Michael Johnson

Michael Johnson

ATHLETICS: Lettered 9th-12th grade in soccer, outdoor track & field and cross country.

ACADEMICS: Member of the BETA Club.

COMMUNITY: Usher and volunteer/helper at Green Ridge Baptist Church.

Plans to attend Virginia Tech.

Emily Smith

Emily Smith

ATHLETICS: Soccer — First-team All-Blue Ridge District 2017 and 2019, First-team All-Region 3D 2019, Second-team all-district 2018, Offensive MVP twice, captain senior year.

ACADEMICS: Member of the BETA Club.

COMMUNITY: Mountain View Elementary Field Day volunteer.

Plans to attend Randolph-Macon.

PATRICK HENRY

Charlie Murphy

Charlie Murphy

ATHLETICS: Cross Country — Qualified for VHSL Class 5 state meet 2017-2019, All-Region 5D 2018-19, All-Metro first team 2019.

ACADEMICS: Member National Honor Society.

COMMUNITY: St. Andrew’s Catholic Church altar server, Middle school youth Leadership team, VBS assistant counselor.

Plans to attend Carnegie Mellon.

Nathalie Lemon

Nathalie Lemon

ATHLETICS: Lacrosse — Second-team All-Timesland 2018, Region 5D all-academic team 2017-2019, Captain, 2019-2020, member of Region 5D champions and Class 5 state semifinalists 2019.

ACADEMICS: Member National Honor Society 2018-20.

COMMUNITY: Founder of Madison Unplugged.

Plans to attend Yale or Stanford.

PULASKI COUNTY

Luke Russell

Luke Russell

ATHLETICS: Football — Second-team All-Region 4D in 2019, Second-team All-River Ridge District and honorable mention all-region in 2018.

ACADEMICS: Member National Honor Society 2018-20.

COMMUNITY: Officiated basketball games for Special Olympics, winter 2019

Plans to attend New River Community College.

Alaina Akers

Alaina Akers

ATHLETICS: Basketball — River Ridge District honorable mention 2019 and 2020.

ACADEMICS: Member National Honor Society, three years.

COMMUNITY: Participated in City of Refuge Jamaica mission trip.

Plans to attend New River Community College.

RADFORD

Jon Woods

Jon Woods

ATHLETICS: Golf -– First-team All-Region 2C 2017, Second-team All-River Ridge District 2019, Team captain of 2019 state champions. Basketball — Starter on 2019 Class 2 state champions.

ACADEMICS: Member National Honor Society.

COMMUNITY: Young Life member, four years

Plans to attend James Madison, Virginia Tech or Radford University.

Charli Dietz

Charli Dietz

ATHLETICS: Volleyball — First-team VHSL Class 2 all-state for state championship team in 2018 and 2019; All-City & All-County girls athlete of the year, First-team All-Three Rivers District 2016-2019.

ACADEMICS: Member National Honor Society.

COMMUNITY: Camp Intervention counselor.

Plans to attend Randolph-Macon.

ROANOKE CATHOLIC

Noah Thompson

Noah Thompson

ATHLETICS: Football — Member of VISAA state champions 2016-18 and runners-up 2019.

ACADEMICS: Member National Honor Society, three years.

COMMUNITY: Usher at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church.

Plans to attend James Madison or Christopher Newport.

Margaret Clark

Margaret Clark

ATHLETICS: Volleyball — All-Blue Ridge Conference 2015-2019, Second-team VISAA all-state 2017-2018, Coaches Player of the Year 2019-2020.

ACADEMICS: First & Second Honors.

COMMUNITY: Volunteer at Red Cross.

Plans to attend Mary Washington.

ROANOKE VALLEY CHRISTIAN

Brandon Highberger

Brandon Highberger

ATHLETICS: Basketball — Team captain 2018-2020 and member of VACA state champions 2019.

ACADEMICS: Member of National Honor Society.

COMMUNITY: Volunteer for Habitat for Humanity, Roanoke Rescue Mission.

Plans to attend Liberty University.

Kate Ferro

Kate Ferro

ATHLETICS: Soccer — Two-time VACA state player of the year, Two-year team captain, 2019 VACA State all-tournament team 2019, Eagle Award 2017-18, Offensive Player of the Year 2018-19.

ACADEMICS: Member of National Honor Society.

COMMUNITY: Children’s Church Ministry at Shenandoah Baptist Church

Plans to attend Liberty University.

SALEM

Christian Crawley

Christian Crawley

ATHLETICS: Cross Country — All-Region 4D and state qualifier 2018 and 2019, Team most valuable runner 2018-19, Placed 11th in Metro Invitational 2019.

ACADEMICS: Member of National Honor Society, three years.

COMMUNITY: Fort Lewis Fire & EMS Academy/ Camp RIT 2017-2019.

Plans to attend Virginia Tech (tentative).

Berkeley Wall

Berkeley Wall

ATHLETICS: Indoor Track — Conference Meet 500 & 1,600 relay runner 2016; Regional qualifier in 300, 500 and 3,200 relay 2017-2020.

ACADEMICS: President of National Honor Society & Mu Alpha Theta Math Honor Society.

COMMUNITY: Salem Rescue Squad EMT-B Junior Crew Captain & Night Team Duty Sergeant.

Plans to attend Washington and Lee or William and Mary.

WILLIAM BYRD

Logan Baker

Logan Baker

ATHLETICS: Football: Second-team Blue Ridge District quarterback 2019, Team captain 2019, 80% weight room attendance all four years.

ACADEMICS: Member of BETA Club.

COMMUNITY: YOVASO Club member, two years

Plans to attend Christopher Newport.

Kelly O'Connor

Kelly O’Connor

ATHLETICS: Soccer — First-team All-Blue Ridge District, Second-team All-Region 4D, All-Conference 24 honorable mention,

ACADEMICS: Member of BETA Club & National Honor Society.

COMMUNITY: Help Save the Next Girl, four years.

Plans to attend James Madison.

WILLIAM FLEMING

Deaquan Nichols

Deaquan Nichols

ATHLETICS: Football — All-Region 5D safety and all-purpose 2019, All-region wide receiver 2018, All-district safety and wide receiver 2019, Team Academic Excellence Award 2016-19, Team Captain 2017-19.

ACADEMICS: Member of Math Honor Society.

COMMUNITY: Volunteer with Special Olympics 2018-19.

Plans to attend James Madison.

Kameron Washington-Brown

Kameron Washington-Brown

ATHLETICS: Indoor Track & Field — Member of Blue Ridge District champions 2018, VHSL Group 4A Conference champions 2017, Region 4A West champions 2017.

ACADEMICS: Member of National Honor Society.

COMMUNITY: Volunteer at Rescue Mission, 2016-present.

Plans to attend James Madison.

