BLACKSBURG
Daniel Salom
ATHLETICS: Soccer — River Ridge District player of the year and team MVP 2019, Two-time VHSL Class 4 and All-Timesland first-team, Three-time all-district, Outstanding male athlete at BHS by Blacksburg Sports Club.
ACADEMICS: Member of National Society of High School Scholars, 10th-12th grade.
COMMUNITY: Volunteered for Special Olympics Event at Radford University, 11th grade.
Plans to attend College of William and Mary.
Kaitlynn Wolfe
ATHLETICS: Cross Country — VHSL Class 3 and Class 4 all-state, 2016-2019, Two-time Class 4 state runner-up, Timesland girls runner of the year. Outdoor track & field — Class 4 state champion 3,200 meters, 2019. Indoor track and field — Class 4 state champion 3,200, 2019.
ACADEMICS: Member of National Honor Society, 2018-2020.
COMMUNITY: Historian for A Better Community Club, 2016-2020.
Plans to attend Columbia.
CAVE SPRING
Brian Hayden
ATHLETICS: Soccer — Four-year starter, Member of Class 3 state champions and team sportsmanship award in 10th Grade.
ACADEMICS: Received the Army ROTC four-year scholarship to both Virginia Tech and Texas A&M.
COMMUNITY: Volunteer sitter for autistic adult
Plans to attend Naval Academy, Virginia Tech or Texas A&M.
Abby Weaver
ATHLETICS: Softball — Roanoke Times Athlete of the Week May 30, 2017, Team captain 2018-2019.
ACADEMICS: Member of Latin Honor Society.
COMMUNITY: Tutoring/Teacher’s Assistant for Algebra I, Algebra II, AP Biology and AP Chemistry.
Plans to attend University of Virginia.
CHRISTIANSBURG
Garrett Kuchan
ATHLETICS: Wrestling — Three-time Region 3D, 2018-20 and VHSL Class 3 state runner-up 2020.
ACADEMICS: Member of Honor Society & BETA Club.
COMMUNITY: Volunteer Youth Coach for VA Elite Wrestling Club.
Plans to attend Air Force Academy.
Hanna Allen
ATHLETICS: Basketball — Starter and second-team All-River Ridge District 2026-2019, Starter and team captain, but suffered season-ending injury after three games of senior year.
ACADEMICS: Member of BETA Club for two years.
COMMUNITY: Volunteer with YUGO Ministries Youth Group
Plans to attend Virginia Tech.
CRAIG COUNTY
Joshua Menezes
ATHLETICS: Soccer — First-team All-Pioneer District and team captain, 2019.
ACADEMICS: Member of BETA Club for three years.
COMMUNITY: SGA Sophomore, Junior, and Senior Class vice president.
Plans to attend Virginia Tech.
Hannah Taylor
ATHLETICS: Softball — First-team All-Pioneer District and district pitcher of the year 2019, Second-team All-Region 1C pitcher.
ACADEMICS: FCA Vice President, three years.
COMMUNITY: Worship Leader, two years, Grace Assembly of God.
Plans to attend college undecided.
FRANKLIN COUNTY
Tyshaun Zeigler
ATHLETICS: Football — Four-year varsity player, Second-team All-Region 6A defensive back, First-team all-district at DB and punt returner.
ACADEMICS: Member of National Honor Society.
COMMUNITY: Instructor/camp leader at youth football and basketball camps.
Plans to attend James Madison.
Rylee Elwell
ATHLETICS: Swimming — Captain’s award 2020, Blue Ridge District all-academic team twice.
ACADEMICS: Member of National Honor Society.
COMMUNITY: Help Save The Next Girl, three years
Plans to attend Virginia Technical Institute.
GLENVAR
Colby Street
ATHLETICS: Football — Four-time first-team Three Rivers District linebacker, Two-times VHSL Class 2 all-state and three-time All-Region 2C pick, Team captain 2019.
ACADEMICS: Member of BETA Club.
COMMUNITY: Volunteer at Richfield Senior Living.
Plans to attend Frostburg State.
Meghan Thompson
ATHLETICS: Soccer — Captain 10th-12th grade, Second-team All-Three Rivers District twice, Second-team All-Region 2C 2019.
ACADEMICS: Member of BETA Club 2018-2020.
COMMUNITY: Vacation Bible School, Group Leader, four Years
Plans to attend Appalachian State.
HIDDEN VALLEY
Noah Harding
ATHLETICS: Cross Country — VHSL Class 3 all-state 2017-19, All Region 3D 2017-19, Wendy’s National Heisman High School honoree 2019.
ACADEMICS: Member of the BETA Club, Science Honor Society & Mu Alpha Theta Honors Society.
COMMUNITY: Assists with mentoring, leadership, HVMSXC & CSES Run Club.
Plans to attend college undecided.
Chloe Rogers
ATHLETICS: Cross Country — All-Region 3D Honors 2017-19, 2nd-team All-Timesland 2019, Crunch Fitness player of the week 2019.
ACADEMICS: Member of the BETA Club & Mu Alpha Theta Math Honor Society, 2018-Present.
COMMUNITY: Guidance Aide at HVHS 2019-2020
Plans to attend University of Virginia.
JAMES RIVER
Kevin Theimer
ATHLETICS: Football — First-team Three Rivers District defensive back 2018-19, Second-team Three Rivers District wide receiver and punter 2019.
ACADEMICS: Varsity Club President, three years.
COMMUNITY: Volunteer at Rescue Mission, 2019.
Plans to attend Virginia Western Community College.
Abbagail Link
ATHLETICS: Indoor Track & Field — Four varsity letters, All-Region 2C in 2017-2020, Class 2 state qualifier 2017-2019 and all-state finisher 2018.
ACADEMICS: Member of National Honor Society, two years.
COMMUNITY: Volunteered at Solomon’s Mission.
Plans to attend Virginia Western Community College.
LORD BOTETOURT
Evan Eller
ATHLETICS: Football — 2017-2018 2nd Team All-Region 3D, Timesland Defensive Sizzling Sophomore of the Year, Class 3 state defensive player of the year 2018, USA Today second-team Virginia DB.
ACADEMICS: Member of National Honor Society, 2017-20.
COMMUNITY: Young Life Summer Camp 2017-18
Plans to attend Virginia Military Institute.
Miëtte Veldman
ATHLETICS: Volleyball and Basketball — 2019 VHSL All-State Foundation Athlete of the Year finalist, Three-time Timesland player of the year, Played on five Class 3 state championship teams, Class 3 volleyball player of the year.
ACADEMICS: Member of National Honor Society, three years.
COMMUNITY: Volunteer Coach for Little Cavs volleyball and basketball camps.
Plans to attend James Madison.
NORTH CROSS
Patrick Daly
ATHLETICS: Cross Country — First-team VISAA all-state and Virginia Independent Conference 2019, Coaches Award 2017, team MVP 2018-19, and captain 2019.
ACADEMICS: STEM Scholar and Horace G. Fralin Global Studies Scholar distinctions at graduation.
COMMUNITY: Boy Scouts of America Assistant Senior Patrol Leader, Den Leader, Troop Guide, Flying Eagle, BSA High.
Plans to attend Wofford.
Caroline Lystash
ATHLETICS: Tennis — First-team VISAA all-state 2018-2019, 1st Team All-Blue Ridge Conference 2018-2019, BRC player of the year 2019.
ACADEMICS: First Honor Roll 2016-20.
COMMUNITY: Help Save the Next Girl, three years.
Plans to attend University of Virginia.
NORTHSIDE
Michael Johnson
ATHLETICS: Lettered 9th-12th grade in soccer, outdoor track & field and cross country.
ACADEMICS: Member of the BETA Club.
COMMUNITY: Usher and volunteer/helper at Green Ridge Baptist Church.
Plans to attend Virginia Tech.
Emily Smith
ATHLETICS: Soccer — First-team All-Blue Ridge District 2017 and 2019, First-team All-Region 3D 2019, Second-team all-district 2018, Offensive MVP twice, captain senior year.
ACADEMICS: Member of the BETA Club.
COMMUNITY: Mountain View Elementary Field Day volunteer.
Plans to attend Randolph-Macon.
PATRICK HENRY
Charlie Murphy
ATHLETICS: Cross Country — Qualified for VHSL Class 5 state meet 2017-2019, All-Region 5D 2018-19, All-Metro first team 2019.
ACADEMICS: Member National Honor Society.
COMMUNITY: St. Andrew’s Catholic Church altar server, Middle school youth Leadership team, VBS assistant counselor.
Plans to attend Carnegie Mellon.
Nathalie Lemon
ATHLETICS: Lacrosse — Second-team All-Timesland 2018, Region 5D all-academic team 2017-2019, Captain, 2019-2020, member of Region 5D champions and Class 5 state semifinalists 2019.
ACADEMICS: Member National Honor Society 2018-20.
COMMUNITY: Founder of Madison Unplugged.
Plans to attend Yale or Stanford.
PULASKI COUNTY
Luke Russell
ATHLETICS: Football — Second-team All-Region 4D in 2019, Second-team All-River Ridge District and honorable mention all-region in 2018.
ACADEMICS: Member National Honor Society 2018-20.
COMMUNITY: Officiated basketball games for Special Olympics, winter 2019
Plans to attend New River Community College.
Alaina Akers
ATHLETICS: Basketball — River Ridge District honorable mention 2019 and 2020.
ACADEMICS: Member National Honor Society, three years.
COMMUNITY: Participated in City of Refuge Jamaica mission trip.
Plans to attend New River Community College.
RADFORD
Jon Woods
ATHLETICS: Golf -– First-team All-Region 2C 2017, Second-team All-River Ridge District 2019, Team captain of 2019 state champions. Basketball — Starter on 2019 Class 2 state champions.
ACADEMICS: Member National Honor Society.
COMMUNITY: Young Life member, four years
Plans to attend James Madison, Virginia Tech or Radford University.
Charli Dietz
ATHLETICS: Volleyball — First-team VHSL Class 2 all-state for state championship team in 2018 and 2019; All-City & All-County girls athlete of the year, First-team All-Three Rivers District 2016-2019.
ACADEMICS: Member National Honor Society.
COMMUNITY: Camp Intervention counselor.
Plans to attend Randolph-Macon.
ROANOKE CATHOLIC
Noah Thompson
ATHLETICS: Football — Member of VISAA state champions 2016-18 and runners-up 2019.
ACADEMICS: Member National Honor Society, three years.
COMMUNITY: Usher at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church.
Plans to attend James Madison or Christopher Newport.
Margaret Clark
ATHLETICS: Volleyball — All-Blue Ridge Conference 2015-2019, Second-team VISAA all-state 2017-2018, Coaches Player of the Year 2019-2020.
ACADEMICS: First & Second Honors.
COMMUNITY: Volunteer at Red Cross.
Plans to attend Mary Washington.
ROANOKE VALLEY CHRISTIAN
Brandon Highberger
ATHLETICS: Basketball — Team captain 2018-2020 and member of VACA state champions 2019.
ACADEMICS: Member of National Honor Society.
COMMUNITY: Volunteer for Habitat for Humanity, Roanoke Rescue Mission.
Plans to attend Liberty University.
Kate Ferro
ATHLETICS: Soccer — Two-time VACA state player of the year, Two-year team captain, 2019 VACA State all-tournament team 2019, Eagle Award 2017-18, Offensive Player of the Year 2018-19.
ACADEMICS: Member of National Honor Society.
COMMUNITY: Children’s Church Ministry at Shenandoah Baptist Church
Plans to attend Liberty University.
SALEM
Christian Crawley
ATHLETICS: Cross Country — All-Region 4D and state qualifier 2018 and 2019, Team most valuable runner 2018-19, Placed 11th in Metro Invitational 2019.
ACADEMICS: Member of National Honor Society, three years.
COMMUNITY: Fort Lewis Fire & EMS Academy/ Camp RIT 2017-2019.
Plans to attend Virginia Tech (tentative).
Berkeley Wall
ATHLETICS: Indoor Track — Conference Meet 500 & 1,600 relay runner 2016; Regional qualifier in 300, 500 and 3,200 relay 2017-2020.
ACADEMICS: President of National Honor Society & Mu Alpha Theta Math Honor Society.
COMMUNITY: Salem Rescue Squad EMT-B Junior Crew Captain & Night Team Duty Sergeant.
Plans to attend Washington and Lee or William and Mary.
WILLIAM BYRD
Logan Baker
ATHLETICS: Football: Second-team Blue Ridge District quarterback 2019, Team captain 2019, 80% weight room attendance all four years.
ACADEMICS: Member of BETA Club.
COMMUNITY: YOVASO Club member, two years
Plans to attend Christopher Newport.
Kelly O’Connor
ATHLETICS: Soccer — First-team All-Blue Ridge District, Second-team All-Region 4D, All-Conference 24 honorable mention,
ACADEMICS: Member of BETA Club & National Honor Society.
COMMUNITY: Help Save the Next Girl, four years.
Plans to attend James Madison.
WILLIAM FLEMING
Deaquan Nichols
ATHLETICS: Football — All-Region 5D safety and all-purpose 2019, All-region wide receiver 2018, All-district safety and wide receiver 2019, Team Academic Excellence Award 2016-19, Team Captain 2017-19.
ACADEMICS: Member of Math Honor Society.
COMMUNITY: Volunteer with Special Olympics 2018-19.
Plans to attend James Madison.
Kameron Washington-Brown
ATHLETICS: Indoor Track & Field — Member of Blue Ridge District champions 2018, VHSL Group 4A Conference champions 2017, Region 4A West champions 2017.
ACADEMICS: Member of National Honor Society.
COMMUNITY: Volunteer at Rescue Mission, 2016-present.
Plans to attend James Madison.
