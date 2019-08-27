The North Cross boys soccer team shared the wealth on Tuesday, as nine different players scored in a 9-1 Virginia Independent Conference win over Holy Cross.
The Raiders (3-0, 2-0), who led 6-0 halftime, got goals from Brady Cole, Grayson Bloomfield, John Woltz, Oriol Nievas, Geist Pollock, Cole Thompson, Henry Martin, Colin Phlegar and Gray Prillaman.
Keon Waller scored for the Gaels (0-2, 0-2).
BOYS SOCCER
Carlisle 4, SWVA Home School 1
AXTON — Mathias Periera had a goal and two assists to lead the Chiefs.
Will Johnston and Vitor Otsuka each had a goal and an assist, and Drew Bennett added a goal for Carlisle (1-1).
VOLLEYBALL
VALLEY DISTRICT
Rockbridge County def. Fort Defiance 26-24, 25-23, 25-21
LEXINGTON — Jaydyn Clemmer recorded 17 kills and three aces, and Graceon Armstrong added 13 kills and two blocks as the Wildcats downed the Indians.
Krissy Whitesell served up 38 assists and Emma Lawson contributed 23 digs for Rockbridge County.
NONDISTRICT
Patrick Henry def. Roanoke Catholic 25-4, 25-12, 25-22
Megan Doyle recorded 10 kills and Anna Dandridge added eight kills and served up six aces for the Patriots against the Celtics (0-2).
Daphne Thompson added 18 assists and added three aces for Patrick Henry.
Hidden Valley def. William Byrd 25-22, 25-23, 25-15
Frannie Sine had eight kills, 10 assists and two aces, Cam Davenport added nine kills,four blocks and one dig, and Abigale Adkins had six kills and six blocks for the Titans (1-0).
The Terriers (1-1) were led by Grayce Dantzler with 15 digs and two assists, Trinity Hylton with 18 assists and seven digs, and Alison Stoehr with seven kills and three aces.
Salem def. Alleghany 20-25, 25-16, 25-19, 25-13
LOW MOOR — Maddie Hall and Meredith Hicks each registered 10 kills and Sybella Work dished out 30 assists as the Spartans defeated the host Mountaineers.
Hall also served up seven aces and Brook Baxley notched 27 digs for Salem.
Nicole Gray, Megan Trentine and Anna Hayes each had five kills for Alleghany, while Hayes also chipped in 17 assists.
William Fleming def. Martinsville 26-24, 25-22, 14-25, 25-15
MARTINSVILLE — Victoria Board had 10 kills and five aces, Terryona Smith had three aces, two kills and seven assists, and Natalie Saville served four aces as the Colonels came away winners in their season opener.
The Bulldogs were led by Savaiah Boyd with five aces, 10 assists, and six digs, Nakieyah Hairston with eight aces, and Tyreniasha Dillard with six aces, six kills, three blocks, and eight digs.
Blacksburg def. Glenvar 25-9, 25-22, 22-25, 25-21
Glenvar’s Bailey Connor knocked down 11 kills, Kinsey Gillesby added six kills and Kendall Virdlebough dished out 28 assists as the Highlanders dropped to 1-1 with their loss to the Bruins (1-0).
Radford def. Marion 22-25, 25-11, 25-14, 25-22
MARION — Charli Dietz recorded 10 kills and Trinity Adams dished out 25 assists as the Bobcats recovered from a slow start to defeat the host Scarlet Hurricane.
Kara Armetrout also chipped in eight kills for Radford.
Marion was led by Audrey Moss with 10 kills, Anna Hagy with five kills and 11 digs, and Hannah Henson with eight digs.
Franklin County def. Magna Vista 25-11, 25-10, 25-16
ROCKY MOUNT — Courtney Bryant put down 13 kills and Rachel Justice dished out 28 assists as the Eagles swept the Warriors (1-1).
Christiansburg def. Craig County 25-13, 25-21, 25-16
NEW CASTLE — Laurel Whyte had eight kills and two blocks, Morgan Smith dished out 14 assists and Baylee Rasor added five kills as the Blue Demons picked up their second win of the season.
For the Rockets in their season opener, Kaylee Stroop had 10 assists and Nicole Austin knocked down eight kills.
Liberty def. Bassett 14-25, 25-16, 25-23, 25-21
BASSETT — Ginevra Fabriani recorded 12 kills and Maria Young added eight kills and 24 for Liberty.
Katie Vaughan chipped in seven kills, five aces and 2 digs and Rieley Taylor added 32 digs for Liberty.
Auburn def. Narrows 25-6, 25-10, 25-11
RINER — Rachel Harding knocked down 10 kills, Jaylin Martin added four aces and four kills and Allyson Martin had six kills as the Eagles swept the Green Wave in the season opener for both teams.
Carroll County def. Pulaski County 25-13, 25-21, 25-13
HILLSVILLE — Hannah Spangler had nine digs, 19 assists and two aces, and Hannah Farmer added nine kills and six blocks to lead the Cavaliers to an opening-night win.
Haley Spangler added 17 digs for Carroll County, and Hannah Dalton had six kills and seven digs.
Juliana Paine had 17 digs for Pulaski County (0-1), Haleigh Brown had seven assists and Laura McDonald finished with eight digs and three kills.
Rural Retreat def. George Wythe 25-23, 25-23, 25-22
WYTHEVILLE — Lindsey Stone had 22 assists and four digs, and Abby Musser added 14 kills and four digs for the Indians. Alexis Ryan added eight kills and two digs for Rural Retreat (1-0).
The Maroons (0-1) got 13 assists and seven kills from Karrah James, six blocks, five kills and nine digs from Nina Dillow and 13 assists from Alexis Vaught.
Grayson County def. Chilhowie 25-17, 27-25, 25-23
INDEPENDENCE — Jacie Bennett notched 13 kills and Chelsea Wilson recorded 14 assists as the Blue Devils swept the Warriors.
Kristen Brown also added 13 assists for Grayson County.
Covington def. Buffalo Gap 25-19, 25-22, 16-25, 25-22
COVINGTON — Katie Woodward powered down 17 kills and Kinley Spinks added eight kills as the Cougars down the Bison.
Reese Myers chipped in 20 digs and Zoe Spangler added seven kills for Covington.
Magna Vista def. Chatham 20-25, 25-14, 16-25, 25-21, 15-11
Mackenzie Hairston had 12 kills and five aces, Morgan Smith had 25 digs and five aces and Elivia Harper finished with 33 assists for the Warriors on Monday.