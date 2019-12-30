BUCHANAN — Issac Moran hit a layup with 9 seconds left and James River downed Glenvar 45-43 in a nondistrict boys basketball game on Monday.
Patrick Clevenger scored 21 points for the Knights.
Tyler Johnson scored 22 points for the Highlanders.
GLENVAR (4-4)
Johnson 22, Alexander 8, Puig 2, Burwell 2, McMahon 1, Housh 4, Akers 2, Ball 2
JAMES RIVER (2-7)
Clevenger 21, Moran 12, Bowman 5, Alderson 1, Andrews 2, Braun 4
Glenvar 8 11 14 10 — 43
James River 11 12 7 15 — 45
3-point goals — Glenvar 7, (Johnson 5, Alexander, Housh), James River 2, (Clevenger 2)
JV — Glenvar won.
Boys basketball
NONDISTRICT
Grayson County 60, Marion 51
INDEPENDENCE — Andrew Shaffner led all scorers with 22 points and Micah Brown added 14 to lead the Blue Devils to a district win.
Braxton Langston netted 15 points and Stephen Havener had 11 for the Scarlet Hurricanes.
MARION
Langston 15, Havener 11, Robinson 9, Jolliffe 4, Williams 7, Tate 5
GRAYSON COUNTY
Cox 6, Brown 14, Pope 9, Shaffner 22, Poe 4, Weatherman 3, Testerman 2
Marion 8 18 13 12 — 51
Grayson County 14 14 15 17 — 60
3-point goals — Marion 5 (Langston, Havener 3, Williams) Grayson County (Shaffner, Cox, Brown).
JV — Marion won 28-16.
TOURNAMENTS
Christiansburg 65, William Byrd 58
Aiden Proudfoot scored 15 points in the second half and recorded his third straight 20-point game in the Northside Invitational as the Blue Demons took third place with a comeback win over the Terriers.
Matt Collins had 13 points and Caleb Henley scored 12 for Christiansburg (8-1), which put four men in double figures as Chris Calloway added 10.
Byrd (3-7) was led by sophomore Garrett Hendrick with 13 points and Landon Johnson with 12.
CHRISTIANSBURG (8-1)
Dunkleman 0 2-2 2, Henley 5 1-3 12, Clemons 1 0-0 2, Hunter 2 0-0 6, Proudfoot 4 9-10 20, Calloway 4 2-4 10, Collins 4 3-4 13, Johnson-Buchannon 0 0-0 0, Clatterbaugh 0 0-0 0, Taylor 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 17-23 65.
WILLIAM BYRD (3-6)
Ruble 0 0-0 0, Martin 3 3-4 9, Cawley 2 5-6 9, Tinsley 3 0-0 7, Meador 3 1-3 8, Johnson 4 2-2 12, Hendrick 4 5-6 13, Early 0 0-0 0, Cassaboon 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 16-21 58.
Christiansburg 18 7 19 21 — 65
William Byrd 17 12 13 16 — 58
3-point goals — Christiansburg 8 (Proudfoot 3, Hunter 2, Collins 2, Henley), William Byrd 4 (Johnson 2, Tinsley, Meador). Total fouls — Christiansburg 19, William Byrd 17. Fouled out — Meador.
Rockbridge County 52, Franklin County 49
Aaron Plogger scored 16 points and his man-to-man defense helped hold Hunter Cannaday to seven as the Wildcats took fifth place in the Northside Invitational.
Jailik Lynch and D.J. Lewis each had 11 points for Rockbridge (4-4).
Richard Law and Tyshaun Zeigler scored 10 points apiece for Franklin County.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (3-5)
Cannaday 3 1-2 7, Hudson 1 1-1 3, Law 4 2-3 10, Zeigler 3 4-4 10, K.Witcher 3 3-4 9, Stockton 1 1-1 3, Holland 0 0-0 0, Elliott 2 0-0 6. Totals 17 13-17 49.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY (4-4)
Lewis 4 3-3 11, Ray 3 0-0 8, Doyle 2 0-0 4, Lynch 5 0-0 11, Plogger 4 6-10 16, McClung 0 0-0 0, Poindexter 0 0-0 0, Higgins 0 0-0 0, Hundley 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 9-13 52.
Franklin County 9 17 15 8 — 49
Rockbridge County 19 11 11 11 — 52
3-point goals — Franklin County 2 (Elliott 2), Rockbridge County 5 (Ray 2, Plogger 2, Lynch). Total fouls — Franklin County 18, Rockbridge County 13. Fouled out — none.
Auburn 69, Fort Chiswell 45
MAX MEADOWS — Ethan Millirons scored a game high 26 points and Rusty Marshall added 12 points as the Eagles rode a 15-point halftime advantage to a third place win in the First Community Bank Christmas Tournament.
The host Pioneers were led by Siler Watson with 22 points and Kolton Sutphin with 11.
AUBURN
Underwood 8, Sutphin 6, Brotherton 4, Reece 6, Royal 7, Marshall 12, Millirons 26
FORT CHISWELL
King 1, McHone 2, Gravely 9, Sutphin 11, Watson 22
Auburn 12 25 14 18 — 69
Fort Chiswell 11 11 14 9 — 45
3-point goals — Auburn 8 (Underwood 2, Sutphin 2, Millirons 4) Fort Chiswell 5 (Sutphin 3, Watson 2).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Carroll County 70, Floyd County 43
HILLSVILLE — Kalee Easter scored 22 points, and Jaelyn Hagee added 12 points for the Cavaliers.
Abigail Kennedy scored 11 points and had 11 rebounds for Carroll County.
Alexis Kiser scored 24 points for the Buffaloes.
CARROLL COUNTY (8-0)
A. Easter 3, Barns 3, K. Easter 22, Richardson 7, Hagee 12, Crotts 2, Alley 2, Kennedy 11, Utt 6, Cupp 2
FLOYD COUNTY (4-4)
Kiser 24, Whitlow 3, Harmon 3, Slaughter 9, Vest 2, Underwood 2
Carroll County 18 12 29 11 — 70
Floyd County 7 8 21 7 — 43
3-point goals — Carroll County 7, (Barns, K. Easter 3, Richardson, Hagee 2), Floyd County 6, (Kiser 4, Harmon, Slaughter). JV — Carroll County won, 48-31.
TOURNAMENTS
Franklin County 63, Cave Spring 37
Franklin County got on a roll in the second half, doubling Cave Spring up after halftime and pulling away for the win and a third-place finish.
Alexis Carter led the way for the Eagles with 20 points, but teammates Mya Blizzard and Jaedyn Jamison each scored 13. Franklin County outscored Cave Spring 33-16 in the second half.
Zada Porter scored 19 points in the loss for the Knights, who hosted the tournament.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (6-3)
Blizzard 6 0-0 13, Janney 2 0-0 5, Robertson 0 2-2 2, Jamison 5 2-2 13, Copeland 1-2 1, Shufelt 4 0-0 9, Carter 10 0-0 20. Totals 27 5-6 63.
CAVE SPRING (6-3)
Porter 6 6-6 19, Landsman 0 2-2 2, Hibbs 1 0-0 3, Carroll 3 1-2 9, Anderson 2 0-0 4. Totals 12 9-10 37.
Franklin County 9 21 17 16 — 63
Cave Spring 9 12 5 11 — 37
3-point goals — Franklin County 4 (Blizzard 1, Janney 1, Jamison 1, Shufelt 1), Cave Spring 4 (Carroll 2, Porter 1, Hibbs 1). Total fouls — Franklin County , Cave Spring 9.
Salem 49, Liberty Christian 37
Kennedy Scales scored 11 of her 23 points in the third quarter, as the Spartans led by as many as 22 points before LCA closed the gap some in the seventh-place game of the Knights Winter Classic.
Abbie Baker added 10 points and 14 rebounds for Cave Spring.
Rachel Mock had 14 points for the Bulldogs, and Alex Camplin added 13.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN
Jones 3, Camplin 13, Robbins 7, Mock 14.
SALEM (4-4)
K. Scales 23, T. Scales 3, Hill 2, Hall 1, Moran 8, Baker 10, Poole 2.
Liberty Christian 5 5 10 17 — 37
Salem 7 16 19 7 — 49
3-point goals — LCA 4 (Camplin 3, Jones), Salem 4 (K. Scales 3, T. Scales).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.