Frannie Sine had 11 kills and 14 assists, and Cam Davenport knocked down 18 kills to lead Hidden Valley to a five-set win over William Byrd in a nondistrict volleyball game on Tuesday.
The scores were 24-26, 25-23, 25-18, 23-25 and 15-12
Also for the Titans (2-0), Faith Mitchell had 15 assists and 18 digs, and Amber Assaid added 14 digs and five aces.
Byrd was led by Mattie Andrews with nine kills and nine digs, Alison Stoehr with three aces, 15 kills and eight digs, Grayce Dantzler with 17 digs and Trinity Hylton with 28 assists.
VOLLEYBALL
PIEDMONT DISTRICT
Magna Vista def. Halifax County 25-17, 25-13, 25-14
RIDGEWAY — Morgan Smith had 20 digs, 10 kills and three aces, and Mackenzie Hairston added 14 digs, three kills and two blocks in a win for the Warriors over the Comets.
VACA SOUTHWEST
Roanoke Valley Christian def. SWVa Home School 25-13, 25-16, 25-15
Lauren Butler had nine kills and Brooke Somers recorded 12 assists as the Eagles swept the Ospreys.
Addison Alexander added four kills for RVC (4-1).
NONDISTRICT
Roanoke Catholic def. William Fleming 25-20, 25-17, 16-25, 25-15
Isabella Myers notched six kills and Tania Knipp served up four aces as the Celtics downed the Colonels.
Maggie Clark also had five kills for Roanoke Catholic.
Victoria Board led William Fleming (1-2) with 15 kills and five aces, Natalie Saville added five aces and Shakara Anderson chipped in four kills.
Patrick Henry def. Franklin County 25-19, 25-14, 25-23
Anna Dandridge knocked down 10 kills, Daphne Thompson had 24 assists and two aces, Megan Doyle added nine kills and Marella Hudson had eight kills as the Patriots (2-0) knocked off the Eagles in straight sets.
For Franklin County (2-1), Courtney Bryant belted 19 kills and recorded five digs and Rachel Justice added 24 assists and three kills.
Lord Botetourt def. Cave Spring 25-18, 25-7, 25-8
Miette Veldman had 15 kills, three blocks and five digs, Taylor Robertson posted five kills, three aces and 11 digs and Ryanna Clark and Parker Hudson added eight kills each to lead the Cavaliers over the Knights in straight sets.
Blacksburg def. Glenvar 23-25, 25-23, 26-24, 25-16
Cara Butler knocked down six aces, Bailey Conner added 14 kills and Sydney Loder posted seven blocks in the Highlanders (0-3) loss to the Bruins (3-0).
Christiansburg def. Craig County 25-23, 25-21, 22-25, 25-14
CHRISTIANSBURG — Laurel Whyte recorded 14 kills and five blocks, and Morgan Smith dished out 22 assists and served up five aces as the Blue Demons downed the Rockets.
Mackenzie Hayden added 10 digs for Christiansburg (4-0).
Haleigh Smith registered eight kills and five aces, and Kaylee Stroop handed out 20 assists for Craig County (1-2).
Salem def. George Washington 25-7, 25-11, 25-12
Meredith Hicks recorded 12 kills and Maddie Hall added six more as the Spartans swept the visiting Eagles.
Brooke Baxley notched 10 digs for Salem (3-0).
Galax def. Pulaski County 25-17, 25-16, 25-16
GALAX — Saige Leonard registered 10 kills, 10 digs and an ace, and Kendall Sturgill dished out 22 assists and three aces as the Maroon Tide swept the visiting Cougars.
Kyraha Parnell added nine kills and two aces for Galax (2-1).
Skylar Burton led the way for Pulaski County (1-2) with eight kills, while Haleigh Brown had 17 assists and Juliana Paine notched 17 digs.
Auburn def. Eastern Montgomery 25-16, 25-21, 25-23
ELLISTON — Allyson Martin posted 10 kills and two aces, Jaylin Shepherd had six aces and 14 digs, and Sara Nichols added nine aces and 12 digs to lead the Eagles (3-0).
The Mustangs (0-2) were paced by Abigail Raines with seven assists and two kills, Maddie Smith with two aces and Peyton Vishneski with two kills and six blocks.
James River def. Covington 25-23, 23-25, 25-23, 18-25, 15-11
COVINGTON — Morgan Marshall knocked down 17 kills, Sage Beddingfield added 15 kills and Lily Wilson threw down five aces as the Knights won an exciting five-set match.
Kinley Spinks had eight kills, Katie Woodward seven kills and 15 digs, and Reese Myers posted 19 digs for the Cougars (2-1).
Alleghany def. Bath County 20-25, 25-6, 24-26, 25-5, 15-4
HOT SPRINGS — Selena Wolfe and Emily Douglas each registered 10 kills, and Persephone Woods dished out four aces and 15 assists in the Chargers’ loss to the Mountaineers.
Douglas also served up four aces and Cameron Keyser notched 25 digs for Bath County (0-1).
Giles def. Fort Chiswell 25-14, 25-12, 25-15
MAX MEADOWS — Hannah Steele put down 11 kills and Alyssa Pennington dished out 29 assists as the Spartans swept the host Pioneers.
Emma Claytor added seven kills for Giles (2-0).
Sarah Stephens had four kills and nine digs for Fort Chiswell (0-3), and Autumn Vaught notched two kills and two aces.
Narrows def. Bland County 25-16, 25-13, 27-25
NARROWS — Cristin Blaker posted 15 assists and three aces, Audrey Riddle six aces and 10 digs and Halee Kast added eight kills for the Green Wave (1-2).
For Bland County, Mckenzie Tindall recorded seven digs, Anna Pauley had five digs and eight assists and Kayla Mutter added five kills.
George Wythe def. Rural Retreat 25-23, 25-13, 25-16
RURAL RETREAT — Nina Dillow had seven kills, three assists and four digs, Marisa Turpin recorded six aces, five kills and four digs, and Kara James added 13 assists, six kills and two aces as the Maroons (1-1) took care of the Indians in straight sets.
Grayson County def. Holston 25-18, 25-23, 23-25, 26-24
INDEPENDENCE — Jacie Bennett recorded 19 kills and five blocks, Malorie Reeves knocked down 19 kills and Kristen Brown dished out 25 assists to lead the Blue Devils(3-0).
The Cavaliers (1-3) were paced by Abby Conde with 36 assists, Jordan Lowe with 12 kills and Liyah French with 19 digs.
GOLF
Blue Ridge District mini
At Ole Monterey (par 71)
Medalist — Samir Davidov, Lord Botetourt, 72.
Lord Botetourt (298) — Davidov 72, Ashton Harper 72, Kyle Lograsso 77, Kaitlyn Mosdell 77.
Franklin County (322) — Cutter Harvey 74, Timmy Massey 75, Sam Fansler 84, Luke Pasley 89,
William Fleming (339) — Justin Craig 73, Hunter Huddleston 78, Trey Claytor 84, Jordan Peters 104
Staunton River (341) — Owen Simmons 79, Jon Ball 87, Gray Clary 87, Conner Witt 88.
William Byrd (359) — Bryce Corkery 80, Gavin Mullen 89, Kendrick South 95, Evan Mullen 95.
Northside (375) — Peyton Spangler 75, Charlie Wright 90, Stratton Handy 103, Aiddon Duncan 107.
