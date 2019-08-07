Patrick Henry’s Carter Plunkett was named the winner of the 38th annual Ray Bellamy Award prior to Wednesday night’s Carolina League baseball game at Haley Toyota Field between the Salem Red Sox and the Lynchburg Hillcats.

The Bellamy Award is presented by the Salem-Roanoke Baseball Hall of Fame to the top high school baseball player in the area served by the organization.

Plunkett, who also was named the Timesland baseball player of the year in June, was chosen over a field of finalists that included Lord Botetourt’s Brae Farrell, Staunton River’s Nick Funk, Christiansburg’s Brady Kirtner, William Byrd’s Hunter Meador, Franklin County’s Cameron Mullins and Salem’s Parker Stallard.

Auburn senior Keith Reed was named the winner of the Posey Oyler Scholarship, named for the first president of the Salem-Roanoke Baseball Hall of Fame.

Ray Bellamy Award Winners

2019 — Carter Plunkett, Patrick Henry

2018 — Evan Parks, Northside

2017 — Cody Boone, Hidden Valley

2016 — J.D. Mundy, Northside

2015 — Dean Hermanson, William Byrd

2014 — Hayes Nelson, Hidden Valley

2013 — Ryan Lauria, Hidden Valley

2012 — Dylan Powers, Lord Botetourt

2011 — Tyler Duke, James River

2010 — Eric Heiligenstadt, Jefferson Forest

2009 — Thomas Kuhlman, Hidden Valley

2008 — Mikey O’Brien, Hidden Valley

2007 — Lefty Flora, Northside

2006 — Nathan Furry, Salem

2005 — Alan Moore, Cave Spring

2004 — Bobby West, Blacksburg

2003 — Nate Parks, Glenvar

2002 — Daniel Tanner, Jefferson Forest

2001 — Tyler Lumsden, Cave Spring

2000 — Nick Jones, William Byrd

1999 — Matt McGuire, William Byrd

1998 — Bobby Basham, Franklin County

1997 — Larry Bowles, Jr., Franklin County

1996 — Gray Hodges, Franklin County

1995 — Chad Foutz, Franklin County

1994 — Jason Anderson, Glenvar

1993 — Kelly Dampeer, Northside

1992 — Josh Herman, William Byrd

TENNIS

Thompson falls in USTA tourney

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Frank Thompson’s bid to claim the USTA National Boys 16-under tennis title came to an end Wednesday as the Blacksburg teen suffered a fifth-round loss at Kalamazoo College.

He is still alive in the doubles tournament, however.

Ninteenth-seeded Alex Finkelstein of Raynham, Massachusetts, dropped the first set but recovered for a 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 win over the 24th-seeded Thompson.

Thompson and Thomas Paulsell of Seattle won their fourth-round doubles match against James Delgado of High Point, North Carolina, and Matthew Pitts of Greer, South Carolina, in a 10-7 tie breaker after the sets were split by scores of 6-1, 5-7.

Top-seeded Alex Bernard, a former Roanoke Valley resident, reached the quarterfinals with a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Benjamin Kittay of Potomac, Maryland

.

Golf

JF wins 3rd title at Spotswood

HARRISONBURG — Garnet Manley III and Caleb DeBass were two of the three co-medalists, and Jefferson Forest overwhelmed the rest of the field on the way to winning its third straight Spotswood Invitational at Lakeview Golf Club on Wednesday.

Manley and DeBass both shot even-par 72s. The Cavaliers, who had four players finish in the top 15, shot 299 as a team — 21 shots better than runner-up Western Albemarle. Johathan Peterson (74) tied for fourth, and John Toney (81) tied for 15th.

Rockbridge County, which got a sixth-place finish from Garrett Huffman (75), finished tied for third with Spotswood.

At Lakeview Golf Club (Par 72)

Team scores: 1. Jefferson Forest 299, 2. Western Albemarle 320, 3. (tie) Rockbridge County and Spotswood 331, 5. Albemarle 332, 6. Loudoun County 340, 7. Orange County 342, 8. Fluvanna 353, 9. Waynesboro 358, 10. Turner Ashby 362, 11. Louisa County 370, 12. Broadway 379, 13. Charlottesville 397, 14. (tie) Harrisonburg and Monticello 401, 16. Stonewall Jackson 412.

Co-medalists: Garnet Manley III (JF), Caleb DeBass (JF) and Preston Burton (Charlottesville) 72.

Other Jefferson Forest results: T-4. Jonathan Peterson 74, T-15. John Toney 81, T-59. Braden French and Christian Hecker 98.

Rockbridge County results: 6. Garrett Huffman 75, 12. Cole Cathcart 80, T-20. Will McClung 83, T-45. Aaron Plogger 93, T-59. John Shomo 98, T-64. Noah Sullivan 99

Load comments