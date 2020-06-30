Scott Ratcliff has helped build the foundation of the Pulaski County High School girls basketball program.
Now the entire blueprint is in his hands.
Ratcliff has been hired as Pulaski County's head coach after two decades developing future Cougars as the coach of the Pulaski County Wolves travel team
He replaces Bradley Sutphin, who resigned in May to become the head coach at Narrows.
Ratcliff, 52, didn't hesitate for one second when he was offered the job.
"I've been wanting to do this for a long time," he said. "I think this is about the third time I've applied for the job. I'm just tickled to death.
"I'm hoping it works out for us. I'm excited."
Pulaski County's girls program went 43-16 in the last two seasons with a trip to the VHSL Class 4 championship game in 2018-19.
The Cougars were 21-7 in 2019-20, sweeping through the River Ridge District regular season with a 12-0 mark before winning the Region 4D title and eventually falling to Millbrook in a Class 4 state quarterfinal.
Ratcliff is a 1986 Pulaski County alumnus who works fulltime at the Volvo Trucks New River Valley plant in Dublin.
"I've lived here all my life," he said. "I went to school here. I work here. My whole family, they're all here. Everything I do is in Pulaski County."
Ratcliff said he planned to speak with Cougars athletic director Scott Vest later Tuesday about the possibility of starting out-of-season workouts, which would be limited under guidelines to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
If and when Pulaski County's players hit the floor full speed for games, expect to see an up-tempo style of play from the Cougars.
"It's pretty much like everybody else," Ratcliff said. "We get up and down the floor. We're going to try to focus a little more on defense this year. We're pretty quick. I think we should still have four starters coming back.
"Pulaski County's had three teams go to state championships. I don't know if we can get to that spot again but we're going to work our tail off to get there."
