Patrick Henry football player Zavier DiStefano stood at the 40-yard line inside Patriots Stadium on Monday wearing a black, cutoff T-shirt with the following message: “I Flexed And The Sleeves Fell Off.”
The PH senior lineman was more than happy just to get the muscles limbered up with some of his teammates as 35 prospective football players showed up for a voluntary morning workout.
The Patriots mostly did conditioning drills under the watchful eye of head coach Alan Fiddler and several assistants.
Quarterbacks threw balls into a net. Linemen practiced stances and footwork. Players were at least 10 feet apart, which is closer than they have been since March when Virginia’s public schools closed down and VHSL sports were put on hold because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
DiStefano has been working as a cashier at a nearby Food Lion to cover the cost of gas and insurance for the 2007 Buick LaCrosse that was parked in a vastly empty school lot.
Monday, he was running wind sprints and gulping water from a personal bottle as the lungs burned in a satisfying way.
“It feels great to be back,” DiStefano said. “All the guys seem to be ready. The team has been working out great. It’s hot but we’re ready.”
The VHSL on June 11 gave the go-ahead for its 317-member schools to resume out-of-season practice as early as June 15 if their respective school divisions submitted its overall health plan to the Virginia Department of Education.
Only a handful of Timesland schools have taken advantage of the summer window.
Pulaski County staged workouts beginning last week, while William Fleming’s football team convened Monday evening on the first day of what originally was the VHSL’s no-practice, summer “dead period.”
Patrick Henry broke its football players into three groups to limit the number of participants on the field at any one time.
“It’s great to see all the kids again. I haven’t seen them for a while,” Fiddler said. “First, you have the VHSL guidelines. Then the school board put in their guidelines. We’re making sure we’re working really hard to follow those and do the right thing.”
Fiddler said he touched base with his returning players over the last three months for reasons other than just football.
“My thoughts were to make sure the kids were doing a great job with their academics,” the PH coach said. “I was really worried about their mental health as well … that they were good at home and that they were OK.”
William Fleming coach Jamar Lovelace greeted close to 100 varsity and JV players who were divided into two sessions and spread out on the spacious campus.
“We’ve got a questionnaire, a temperature check, we’re even keeping their rides in the parking lot if their kids don’t get through that check, just in case,” Lovelace said.
“I’m personally doing all the check-in. We’ve got a good plan. We feel good about it. There’s a lot of work involved.”
While this week originally was slated to be a no-practice “dead period” on the VHSL calendar, area football teams are well behind schedule in their offseason work.
“We would have already done multiple 7-on-7 camps and tournaments,” Lovelace said. “We had 15 or 16 practices planned before the end of school. We even planned on hosting a big regional 7-on-7 here, so we missed out on that opportunity.”
The Fleming coach was grateful to see his players in person after communicating with them since late March via video conferences.
“Even through all Zoom meetings it’s not the same as seeing the kids’ faces,” he said. “When you don’t see kids for almost four months, they’re taller, they look different. We’re just excited about having some face time.”
No one knows when VHSL teams will be allowed to face an opponent.
Many of the state’s school divisions have released back-to-school plans that include only two days per week of in-person learning for students because of social distancing requirements.
VHSL executive director Billy Haun has stated more than once that if social distancing is present in the classroom, athletic contests will almost certainly not be held.
The VHSL has offered an idea for discussion which would compress the fall, winter and spring sports seasons into a window from Dec. 15 to June 26 with football running from Feb. 15 through May 1.
Lovelace would not mind the later start.
“My hope is we’ll have more time to prepare for the season, and in February possibly having some fans,” he said. “But it’s not looking likely that it’s going to start on time. It’s really hard to see how sports are going to fit into this first semester.”
DiStefano just wants to have a senior season, anytime. Monday’s abbreviated workout was a good first step for the Patrick Henry lineman.
“Now that we’re back, it’s brought down a lot of the worry, a lot of the questions,” DiStefano said.
“As long as we play, it doesn’t matter what month, what time of the day, what time of the night, cold, rain, sleet, snow. It doesn’t matter.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.