Regions 2C and 1C of the VHSL could be in for a slight shakeup beginning in the 2021-22 school year.
Two current Region 2C schools — Giles and Fort Chiswell — could be headed for the Class 1 ranks when the VHSL certifies in September its 2021-22 classifications and regional and district alignments in midway through its four-year cycle.
Giles has filed an appeal to drop from Class 2 to Class 1. The school also is seeking to leave the Three Rivers District for the Mountain Empire District.
Giles has an enrollment of 477 students based on the March 2020 Average Daily Membership numbers from the Virginia Department of Education, which would automatically keep the Spartans above the 475-student cutoff mark and in Class 2 barring any appeal.
However, Giles is basing its appeal on declining enrollment in future K-12 grades. Grayson County and Bassett succeeded with similar appeals in 2018 so Giles athletic director Steve Wilson knows a precedent has been set.
"The biggest class I have in my school is my junior class," Wilson said Tuesday. "It's 130-some. After that, we're going to be down in the 115 area, never above it again. I've looked it up all the way to kindergarten.
"Once we drop, we're down. For the next cycle, they look at what's in your school right now. Well, those kids aren't going to be here. By the time that next cycle gets here, we're going to be under 475."
Wilson said Giles would like its move from the Three Rivers to the Mountain Empire delayed until the 2023-24 school year.
Many schools already have finalized their sports schedules for 2021-22 and switching districts could force mass shuffling to account for district games.
Current Three Rivers members besides Giles are Alleghany, Carroll County, Floyd County, Glenvar, James River and Radford. All but Class 4 Carroll County are currently Class 2 schools.
The Mountain Empire is composed of five Class 1 schools — Auburn, Bland County, Galax, George Wythe and Grayson County — plus Fort Chiswell.
"If [joining the Mountain Empire] a year out were to happen, that would screw everyone's schedules up," Wilson said. "What we would like to do is stay in the TRD for two years but play in the [Class 1] playoffs."
Fort Chiswell is among 18 schools the VHSL listed as eligible at mid-cycle to play in a classification one level down from where they currently are listed.
Wilson said Fort Chiswell has indicated a preference to drop to Class 1. The Pioneers spent four years in the Group 1A ranks from 2013-16 before moving up.
"They're going to go," Wilson said.
Replacing larger Class 2 schools with Class 1 schools on the schedule could cost Giles revenue at the gate.
"Not if I can keep a lot of the TRDs out of district," Wilson said. "I've spoken to most of them. Us and Radford have played for umpteen years. I feel certain they would play us. I don't believe it would be a huge financial hit.
"We were in the MED back in the mid-90s. We've got some established rivalries there. We play some of those guys … Fort Chiswell, [George Wythe] is big for us. Galax is big for us. We're actually picking them back up anyway."
Wilson said a move from widespread Region 2C to Region 1C would benefit the Spartans geographically.
Region 2C includes Chatham, Dan River, Gretna, Martinsville, Appomattox County and Nelson County.
Giles played a football playoff at Appomattox County three years in a row from 2016-18.
"That's part of the problem now," Wilson said. "We were used to the old Region C where we were in the center. Now we're the outlier.
"Us and Fort Chiswell are kind of stuck out here and [nearly] everyone else is Roanoke and beyond."
Among other possible VHSL moves, pending appeals:
Staunton must move from Class 2 to Class 3.
Western Albemarle must move from Class 3 to Class 4.
Lake Taylor (currently Class 4), Liberty Christian (Class 3) and Lebanon (Class 2) are eligible to request to drop one classification.
The deadline to file an initial appeal is July 15. The VHSL will release a summary of the appeals on July 25.
The Appeals Committee will make initial assignments July 29, and schools will have until Aug. 12 to appeal those moves.
The Appeals Committee will make final recommendations Sept. 2 with one more round of appeals to the VHSL Executive Committee allowed by Sept. 9.
The Executive Committee will make a final decision on mid-cycle realignment for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years on Sept. 23.
