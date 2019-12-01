Hidden Valley football player Kelly Mitchell had been waiting for a scholarship offer from James Madison and when it came Friday, it wasn't long before they had a deal.
"I think it's a great fit for him," Hidden Valley coach Scott Weaver said. "You look at schools in Virginia, as a young man, that you'd like to play football for and, to me, JMU is in the top three. It's Virginia, Virginia Tech and JMU.
"They've been in what, the top five in the nation [FCS] for what, three or four years now? It's within an hour and a half for his parents to see him play and they're [the Dukes] really good in football. I'm extremely happy for him."
Weaver said Mitchell, listed at 6 foot 4 and 222 pounds, also had offers from Marshall, Richmond, JMU and Elon.
Mitchell had 35 receptions for 414 yards and seven touchdowns this season as a senior.
"When the offer came from JMU, it was the one he was waiting to see," Weaver said, noting that Mitchell originally had a visit scheduled next week for Elon.
-- Doug Doughty
