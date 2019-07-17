CHARLOTTE — Clemson safety Tanner Muse didn’t need help recalling Dax Hollifield’s name.
Representing the Tigers at the ACC Kickoff, Muse smiled when asked about Virginia Tech’s sophomore linebacker on Wednesday afternoon.
The two talented North Carolina natives clashed three games into the 2014 season when Muse was a then-senior running back and safety for South Point High School and Hollifield was a freshman linebacker for rival Shelby.
“I definitely remember him,” Muse said. “He’s a good dude, he’s a good kid. He definitely did a lot for that program.”
The lone matchup between the area standouts was one of the most memorable games in a rivalry that dates back to the 50’s (the schools are separated by a 40-mile drive on I-85). Each player also has very personal reasons for it being a notable game in their careers.
For Muse, it was his 18th birthday. He likes to tell people that he scored 18 points in the game — he acknowledges it was 16 with a laugh — and his performance kept his undefeated record against his rival intact. Muse kicked off the festivities with an 80-yard touchdown run minutes into the game.
“When he was a junior I could tell that kid was special,” Dax Hollifield’s father Dale said, in a phone interview on Wednesday. “He took a quick pitch to the outside and went about a million miles in that game.”
But that wasn’t Muse’s only contribution to South Point's winning effort.
“It was a pretty close and right before halftime our quarterback just raised up and threw one that Tanner intercepted and he took it back [80 yards] for the score, it killed us,” Dale Hollifield said. “There was no time left on the clock. I will never forget it.”
Dale Hollifield, who is on Shelby’s coaching staff, had flashbacks to the play when Virginia Tech played Virginia in 2018.
“You knew how [quarterback Ryan] Willis threw the interception in the Virginia game and the guy ran it back, it was the same thing, but we didn’t tackle him,” Hollifield said, laughing.
Muse, who earned third-team All-ACC honors starting every game for the defending national champs last year, finished the game with 100-plus yards rushing and three total touchdowns (two rushing). South Point racked up 400-plus yards on the ground.
Normally it might be a game Dax Hollifield would like to forget, but it was his first career start. Hollifield would go on to rack up 629 career tackles and 139 tackles for loss (both school and county records). He led Shelby to a state title as senior in 2016 with a 16-0 record.
Hollifield started modestly with six tackles and a sack against South Point. A couple of those tackles came against Muse, according to Hollifield’s father.
“He actually played fairly decent,” Dale Hollifield said. “We didn’t put him at inside backer, we put him at outside backer. I know it doesn’t sound like it with the score, but he actually played pretty good. We moved him inside the next game and that’s where he started from that point on. He never looked back.”
The shared history between Muse and Hollifield expanded to include both their younger brothers. Muse’s brother Nick is the same age as Dax while Jack Hollifield, who is being recruited by Virginia Tech, is a junior in high school. The younger Muse transferred to South Carolina after playing as a true freshman for William and Mary (30 catches for 453 yards).
“My brother battled them a good little bit,” Tanner Muse said. “I keep up with him [Dax] at Virginia Tech, I wish him the best in everything he does.”
The Hollifield family has also enjoyed the friendly rivalry with the Muses.
“South Point has always been a big rival for Shelby over the years, they’ve always been good games, hard fought games, it’s just a neat thing,” Dale Hollifield said. ““We know who the Muses are, hopefully they know who the Hollifields are.”