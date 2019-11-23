HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Rob Darrar recorded a goal and an assist and Brett Johnson and Tanner Karty each notched a pair of assists in the Huntsville Havoc's 4-2 win over the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs in fron of 4,317 at PharmacyFirst Ice Center on Saturday evening.
Roanoke jumped on the scoreboard first when Aaron Huffnage tallied his second goal of the year unassisted at 2:10. The Havoc responded with goals by Darrar and Phil Johansson to take a 2-1 lead to the first intermission.
Gregg Burmaster increased the lead to 3-1 with a goal late in the second and Shawn Bates added another goal early in the third to make the lead 4-1.
Chris Lijdsman scored on the power play with just under five minutes remaining, but the Dawgs could get closer.
Max Milosek stopped 27 shots to record the win to improve to 5-1-0-1 on the season, while Jacob Theut relieved starting Roanoke goalie Michael Stilladis to make 26 saves in the defeat.
Havoc 4, Rail Yard Dawgs 2
Roanoke 1 0 1 -- 2
Huntsville 2 1 1-- 4
First period -- 1. Roanoke, Huffnagle 2 (unassisted) 2:10, 2. Huntsville, Darrar 5 (Posa) 8:05, 3. Huntsville, Johansson 2 (Darrar, Brandrup) 16:29. Penalties -- ROA Rossiter (tripping) 10:46.
Second period -- 4. Huntsville, Burmaster 2 (Karty) 18:31. Penalties -- HSV Trask (high sticking) 0:47, ROA Armstrong (hooking) 8:26, ROA Armstrong (delay of game) 18:48, HSV Braid (delay of game) 18:48.
Third period -- 5. Huntsville, Bates 4 (Karty, Braid) 5:14, 6. Roanoke, Lijdsman 1 (power play) (Jansen, Morrissey) 15:18. Penalties -- HSV Johnson (hooking) 14:22, ROA Armstrong (slashing) 18:39.
Shots on goal -- Roanoke 11-8-10--29; Huntsville 17-13-14--44.
Power play opportunities -- Roanoke 1 of 2; Huntsville 0 of 3.
Goalies -- Roanoke, Stilladis (16 shots - 14 saves), Theut 0-2-1 (28-26); Huntsville, Milosek 5-1-0-1 (29-27).
Referee -- Trevor Wohlford. Linesmen -- Ryan Bray, Mike Smith.
A --4,317 .
