LANDOVER, Md. — This is not the end Josh Norman envisioned when he signed a 5-year, $75 million contract to be the Washington Redskins’ star defender.
Norman, who has been benched for the last three weeks, was pressed into emergency duty in the final minutes of a 37-27 victory for Philadelphia.
Norman was in coverage as journeyman receiver Greg Ward caught the game-winning touchdown with 26 seconds remaining (the Eagles added a fumble return for a touchdown on the game’s final play).
The finish squandered Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins’ best day as a pro. Haskins finished 19-of-28 for 261 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions, highlighted by a 75-yard touchdown reception by Terry McLaurin.
What may have been the Redskins’ most exciting game of the season was undone by a familiar flaw. The Eagles converted on 11 of their 16 third-down opportunities, including a pair of draw runs on third-and-7 situations.
The Eagles (7-7) stayed alive in the playoff chase for another week, while the Redskins (3-11) now face the Giants (3-11) next week in a showdown for last place in the NFC East.
Even though the Redskins are out of it, Sunday’s game offered its fair share of storylines, including an appearance from former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer, who took in the game from Washington owner Dan Snyder’s box.
Meyer has been connected with the vacant coaching opening in Dallas, but several people insisted Sunday’s visit had nothing to do with job interviews. Meyer was already in the area for Saturday’s Army-Navy game, and had several former players in Sunday’s contest, including Haskins and McLaurin. He watched the game alongside Alex Smith, who he coached at Utah.
The owners’ box was just about the only place for a Redskins fan to feel at home. For the second consecutive year, throngs of Eagles fans invaded FedEx Field, and sang the “Fly, Eagles, Fly” fight song after scores.
Then there was Norman, who was once in the conversation of the game’s best cornerbacks.
He entered Sunday because starting cornerbacks Fabian Moreau, Quinton Dunbar and Jimmy Moreland (JMU) were all injured. Norman has a year remaining on his contract, but the Redskins can cut him at the end of the season with no salary cap penalty.
After the game, Norman said even while benched, he’s determined to maintain a positive outlook.
“I don’t think I’ve spoken in a long time just because I want to be prepared and everything, but I’ve been built up strong. This has made me stronger,” he said. “I will rise again for it, because that’s who I am.”
Norman wouldn’t address the game-winning touchdown.
“You saw what happened,” he said. “I don’t think there’s nothing to follow up on. I’m not going to put nobody under the bus. That’s what we don’t do. So, what you see is what you get, and I’m going to leave it at that.
“I’m not saying anything else besides that. It is what it is. I’ll take it on the chin.”
He was asked if he still believes he can be an elite corner in the NFL when he returns to full-time action.
“I don’t believe anything. I am,” he said. “When you are something, you don’t believe it, you go out and do it. It [stinks] that I can’t prove it right now, but formalities and situations, you’ve got to play the cards you’re dealt. That’s what it is. I was dealt a hand right now and I’ve got to play it. Play to the best of my abilities and whatever happens, happens.
“But I’m blessed, man. I truly am. Even in this situation, it may not look that way. Trust me. It ain’t no gray skies when I look out. Only thing is sunny. I’m looking forward to the time when we do touch that blade of grass again and I’m going to do it in a big way.”
