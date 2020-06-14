Never mind the size of the field.
The women's division of the Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame championship couldn't have been more competitive.
Ashnoor Koor and Cassidy Chambers went to a playoff, where Koor carded a par on the first extra hole to capture the title.
"You can introduce her to the world," a spectator told the press pool at the event.
Koor, who turned 11 in May, trailed by five shots after the first round at Ashley Plantation before rallying Sunday for a 76 on her home course, Roanoke Country Club.
"I thought I could do better than that," said Koor, who was in third place after the opening round.
Koor is so young that she cannot drive her own cart, a duty that was performed by her father, Billy, who had introduced her to the game when the family lived near Draper Valley Golf Course outside Wytheville.
"I think I was more nervous than she was," Billy Koor said. "It was awesome.
Koor is a pupil of Steve Prater, a teaching pro at the Blacksburg Country Club and formerly at Roanoke Country Club, where Ashnoor plays now.
There was a shortage of junior girls in the Hall of Fame field because of a conflict with the Valley Junior Girls' Championship this weekend at Hidden Valley in Roanoke County.
Koor's reason for not playing in that event? She wasn't old enough.
The women's senior division wasn't as competitive, as Dot Bolling from Hidden Valley Country Club won her fourth Hall of Fame senior title after winning eight times in the younger age group.
Bolling had an 81 Sunday to finish with a 158, 10 shots ahead of Debbie Young from Blue Hills.
It was something of a tune-up for Bolling, whose summer schedule includes the state seniors event at the Cascades in Hot Springs, as well as the women's state amateur, to be held at Roanoke Country Club.
"It's been 20 years since I won it, so that would be nice," said Bolling, whose granddaughter will be playing in that event.
"I hit the ball better today than I scored. It just seemed like I never picked the right club."
