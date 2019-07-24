The Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame's Junior, Senior and Super Senior championships tee off Thursday at Hunting Hills Country Club.
There will some new winners crowned in the Junior and Senior divisions as defending champion Bryce Tackett of Blue Hills and three-time defending Keith Decker of Ballyhack won't be competing in the 36-hole event that concludes Friday at Hidden Valley Country Club.
Roanoke Country Club's Chips Wooddy, who has been riding a recent roll, will return in an attempt to capture his second consecutive Super Senior title. Other top contenders in the division include 2017 winner Van McCarter (Blue Hills) and 2016 winner Bill Nunnenkamp (Blue Hills), who also won the Senior Division title in 2008 and 2012. Ole Monterey's Evans Deane, the 2014 winner, also figures as a contender along with two-time winner Bill Proffitt of Hidden Valley.
The favorite in the Junior Division figures to be left-hander Brett Pennington of Roanoke Country Club who leads eight players from the Valley's oldest club in the 18-player field. Defending champion Bryce Tackett wasn't eligible to play.
With Decker not competing, the 28-player Senior Division field will led by 2014 champion Gary Leroux of Blacksburg Country Club and 2013 winner Jack Allara of Hidden Valley. Other top contenders include Hidden Valley's John Newton, Roy Foutz and Danny Hopkins. Ole Monterey's Mark Funderburke and Keith Myers also pose as serious threats.