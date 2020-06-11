Listen to what longtime Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame administrator Ned Baber thinks about his tournament director Darrell Craft.
"I'm telling you that Darrell Craft has saved our entire organization," Baber said.
"Darrell has come in and made a lot of changes for the good."
Craft, a Roanoke lawyer who captured the HOF individual title in 2010, has spent countless hours attempting to enhance the organization's 54-hole men's stroke play event that includes team competition among area clubs. The HOF also conducts a 36-hole event for women and senior women, plus 36-hole events for senior and super senior men and women, and juniors as well.
Craft knew his task wouldn't be easy.
"Four years ago ... maybe five years ago, I thought the Hall of Fame tournament was in trouble," Craft said. "Participation was going down and the people who were involved, I think, were frustrated beyond belief.
"This tournament has been the area's only three-day stroke play event for the men since its inception in 1973 and 83% of the men who answered a survey said they wanted this tournament to remain a three-day event."
Another problem was getting a lot of help from some overworked area club pros.
"Talking to Ned, I said the people who are running it feel like they're not getting the help," Craft said. "I think the club pros got frustrated by players complaining, and I think the players got frustrated by the pros that participation was going down and it was sorta getting watered down.
"So I told Ned to allow people to get involved who want to be involved. Ned called me in January of 2018 and I said 'yes.'
"He said, 'OK, we've all talked about it and you're going to be in charge of the tournament. We want to turn this over to you and see what you can do.
"The first thing I wanted to do was to go to all the pros and the clubs. I had the most open dialogue that I could possibly have. I said to people who are running these golf clubs that I want to work with you and I have no desire to work against you. I want to do whatever I possibly can: No. 1 that you're getting the benefit of this event and No. 2 the players are getting the benefit."
Craft also found that many players were not enamored about what they considered a skimpy purse payout.
"I said I know you have had some frustrations in the past about the payout," Craft said. "I know we paid only three spots. You could win it and get $100.
"The single way players are going to respond is having a payout. I went to Ned and said we need to get some sponsors for this event, and I need some money to make this thing a go.
"Plus, I had all the trophies redone. They all look the same now."
This time, Craft also has had to deal with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We're going to play the event where the rules of golf save it," Craft said. "If a person wants to leave the flagstick in, they can leave it in. They don't have to take it out. We're going to to allow the player the option. If you want to remove the flagstick, you certainly can.
Five-time champion Matt Chandler heads the men's field. Chandler had his four-year winning streak in the event end last year when he was stunned by former William Byrd standout Jason Spaar in the final at Blue Hills. Spaar decided to pass up this year's event for a trip to the beach.
Former champions in the field include: Five-time winner Dick Linkous (1981, 1986, 1987, 1990, 1991), two-time winner Brandon LaCroix (1998, 2007), Korey Watts (2012) and Jack Allara (2001).
Other notables include collegians Vince Wheeler and John Hatcher Ferguson.
Four-time champion Dot Bolling tops the Senior Women division.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.