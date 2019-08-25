Tracey Hueston is motivated by her sisters.
Instead of moving speeches, inspirational messages or rah-rah texts, Hueston is spurred by the ages-old notion of sibling rivalry. She wants to move ahead of older sisters India and Alexis on Northside High School’s all-time records list.
“I grew up around volleyball,” Tracey Hueston said. “My sisters played and I was always around it. They’re on Northside’s top-10 lists and I’m chasing them.”
It’s a happy pursuit. Hueston doesn’t take the record book chase so seriously that she knows the specific numbers at the outset of her senior year as a Vikings hitter.
“Alexis is on the top 10 in kills and India is on the list for blocks,” Tracey said. “I’m probably on there, too, but I’m still behind them.”
Tracey’s freshman year was the senior season for Alexis, who now plays basketball at Gardner-Webb.
A first-team selection in Region 3D and the Blue Ridge District as a junior, Hueston had 172 kills in 2018. Now she has a chance for a monster senior year.
Standing almost 6-foot-2, she dominates the net on offense and defense. The only question is her position. Vikings volleyball coach Rachel Fertitta said Hueston has been playing as a right-side hitter in the preseason but might move to the middle. Either spot will give Hueston the opportunity to score blocks.
“She can hit from anywhere, but I love her in the middle because she can block all three hitters,” Fertitta said. “She’s very quick and can get off the net and play defense. She’s also very focused, very coachable.”
Working for a second season with setter Kylee Draper, Hueston is confident the team will have the chemistry to find success this season.
Fertitta took over as the Vikings’ head coach this season and is excited to have Hueston aboard .
“She’s a leader and a great competitor. I’m glad to have her for her senior year,” Fertitta said.
Fertitta played volleyball and basketball for Northside, graduated in 2008, then played volleyball in college for Emory & Henry and Radford.
That experience is a benefit, Hueston said.
“I’m glad she’s here. Her experience is great and she gives me a lot of good tips,” Hueston said of Fertitta.
As Hueston chases her older sisters, she will be supervised by a different sister act. Fertitta’s sister, Corrie Fertitta Cromer, is an assistant coach on the volleyball team and, more importantly, the head coach of the Northside girls basketball squad.
Hueston loves volleyball, a sport she’s played since seventh grade, but basketball is her calling and her future. She is now deciding on offers from ACC members Virginia Tech and Pittsburgh.
Fertitta said she will help Cromer with the basketball program this season.
The sisters will get the services of Tracey Hueston for the next seven months, crossing both seasons. In the spring, the Northside track program is the third beneficiary of Hueston’s athleticism. Last spring, she won Class 3 state titles in the discus and shot put.
This will be the final season Hueston plays volleyball, so she is motivated to make it a successful campaign.
“I want us to at least go far in the regionals,” Hueston said. “We can do that.”