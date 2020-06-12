Since its inception in 1973, the Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame has shown interest in spreading its wings.
New to the organization but viewed as one of the hidden gems of Southwest Virginia golf is Great Oaks Country Club, just off the Blue Ridge Parkway in Floyd County. The club's players made their debuts in the annual Hall of Fame tournament on Friday at Botetourt Golf and Swim Club.
"They approached us this winter," said longtime Hall of Fame administrator Ned Baber. "We went up there and met with the pro, [Tommy Ziglar], and they complied with all of our by-laws.
"If you look at the circumference, all the way from Westlake to Blacksburg, there's a slice of pie there between the [Smith Mountain Lake] and Franklin County that is filled by Floyd.
"It takes me 35 minutes to get to [Great Oaks] from my house, same as it takes me 35 minutes to get to Botetourt. Anybody on the periphery draws from people outside the area."
The men's field, which began play on Friday, has been whittled down from 12 players per club to nine. Great Oaks' top player after one round is Eric Cox, who shot a first-round 78 on the par-71 course.
Men's play continues Saturday at Ashley Plantation, and the tournament concludes on Sunday at Roanoke Country Club. Women will play Saturday and Sunday at the same sites as the men.
"Especially with what's been going on with the Covid and stuff, we've been surprised and pleased at the number of people who came out for qualifying," said Ziglar, who has been at Great Oaks for 17 years.
"This hadn't been brought up to me in a while. Some of the members had contacted me and said, 'What do you think about doing this?' So, I contacted the board of directors and they said to go ahead."
Hall of Fame play will take place at Great Oaks in coming years as part of a rotation schedule.
"I have quite a few members from Roanoke," said Ziglar, who puts the total membership at approximately 600. "We’ve got members from North Carolina as well."
Some might describe Great Oaks as a hidden gem and it was the launching point for NCAA women's golf champion Susan Slaughter.
Other Great Oaks products include high school boys state champion Bobby Clark and the Hollandsworth sisters, Amanda and Jessica, college standouts at Virginia Tech and Maryland.
Golf was just one of the sports in which Slaughter participated when he was the 1986 Timesland Athlete of the Year.
The population of Floyd County is just over 15,000.
"Somebody used to say, 'Nobody knows about us and we don't want anybody to know about us," Ziglar said. "When I took the job, somebody gave me a plaque that said, 'You're now running on Floyd time.'
"Then there was the time when somebody called and asked, 'Can you get me there from Salem?' No one was here and I said, 'I can get you here from Winston-Salem.'"
