GREENSBORO, N.C. — Byeong Hun An shot a 5-under 65 on Friday in the Wyndham Championship to take a one-stroke lead into the weekend.
An was at 13-under 127 halfway through the PGA Tour’s final event before the FedEx Cup playoffs.
Brice Garnett was a stroke back after a 64, and six players — including 2011 Wyndham winner Webb Simpson and first-round co-leader Sungjae Im — were at 9 under.
Adam Svensson also was in that group after shooting the best round of the day — a 61 — and threatening to become the first player on tour this year to break 60.
An, who shared the first-round lead with Im at 8 under, made his move up the leaderboard with three straight birdies late in his round.
Finishing on the back nine, the 27-year-old South Korean who’s winless on tour had birdies on Nos. 3-5 and closed his second consecutive bogey-free round with four straight pars.
“I came close last couple years and, you know, maybe this week might do it,” An said about that long-awaited first victory. “But still have two more days and there are a lot of players behind me. ”
For a while, the story of the day was whether Svensson would become the 11th player in PGA Tour history to break 60 — and the first since Brandt Snedeker opened this tournament last year by shooting a 59 on his way to a victory.
Svensson birdied seven holes on the front nine and added two more on Nos. 12-13 to move to 9 under for the day.
“I was kind of like, all right, I’m 9 under par [after No. 13] and there’s still four or five holes and a par 5,” Svensson said. “I was actually pretty calm. I thought I would be a little more nervous than I was.”
His best chance to go even lower came on No. 15 but he missed a 7-foot birdie putt.
Still, the 25-year-old Canadian, who is winless on tour, had his second 61 this year. He also had one in the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii. He started at No. 171 on the FedEx Cup points list but put himself in position to crack the top 125 and earn a spot in the field at the playoff opener, The Northern Trust, next week in New Jersey.
That chase for playoff berths is a key subplot every year at Sedgefield, home of the bubble players’ last chance to make the postseason field and earn their tour cards for 2020, if they don’t already have them.
Everyone from No. 103 to No. 137 is here, and in the Wyndham’s dozen years as the final pre-playoff event, an average of 2.7 players have played their way into the postseason.
Garnett, who at No. 121 is the very definition of a bubble player, put himself in good shape by opening the tournament with consecutive 64s, closing the second one with birdies on three of his final five holes.
The pack of seven players two strokes back included two others on the playoff bubble: Patton Kizzire, a two-time winner last year who is at No. 129 on the points list, shot a 64 that included consecutive eagles on Nos. 5 and 6. And Josh Teater, at No. 165, kept himself in contention with a 65 highlighted by five birdies — and a bogey — in a seven-hole stretch.
Former Virginia Tech golfer Johnson Wagner, who is No. 156 on the points list, fell 16 spots into a tie for 19th. He’s five shots back after following his first-round 63 with a 69.
The other storyline is the top players’ pursuit of spots in the top 10 and the Wyndham Rewards bonus money that accompanies those finishes. Nine players started this tournament with a shot at some of that cash, and at the midpoint, two of them — Simpson and Paul Casey — are in position to claim it.
“I’ve got a really good plan for this golf course, a really good strategy, and ... as long as we don’t get too much crazy weather coming in, going to try to execute that plan as I did the last two days,” Casey said. “Hopefully, get the speed of the putts a little bit better and make a few more birdies, and then try and figure out what everybody else is doing and attack on the last nine if I need to and try and win this thing.”
Buhai stretches lead at Women’s British Open
MILTON KEYNES, England — Ashleigh Buhai stretched her surprise lead at the Women’s British Open to three shots, shooting a bogey-free 5-under 67 in Friday’s second round.
Buhai, a 30-year-old South African who has never won on the LPGA Tour, birdied four of the final eight holes to post 12-under 132.
“I’m trying not to keep thinking it’s a major. It’s just another tournament,” said Buhai, whose best previous British Open finish was a tie for 30th in 2017. “I just keep trying to do what I’ve done the last few weeks. I’ve kept the mistakes off the card the last two days.”
Alone in second at 9 under was 20-year-old Hinako Shibuno, a rookie on the Japan LPGA Tour who is making her LPGA Tour and major championship debut.
“I just wanted to make the cut. That’s all,” Shibuno said.
Shibuno, who shot 66 on Thursday, had a 69 on Friday and wowed spectators at Woburn Golf Club with her fearless play. She led for much of the afternoon before Buhai overtook her. Shibuno has two victories in Japan this year and is ranked 46th in the world.
American Lizette Salas was third at 8 under. She birdied the first four holes en route to a bogey-free 67.
Bronte Law, the top-ranked English player at No. 19, also shot 67 and was four shots back alongside Celine Boutier, second-ranked Sung Hyun Park, Caroline Masson and local favorite Charley Hull, who is playing on her home course. Boutier had the day’s lowest round at 66.
Defending champion Georgia Hall was also 6 under after a 69, along with Ariya Jutanugarn (70), Carlota Ciganda (69) and top-ranked Jin Young Ko, who was frustrated after a 70. Ko is seeking her third major title of the year after winning last week’s Evian Championship in France.
Hoffman wins VSGA tournament
HOT SPRINGS — Mimi Hoffman of Springfield beat Shelley Savage of Alexandria 2 and 1 in the final of the championship flight of the 62nd VSGA Senior Women’s Amateur at The Homestead’s Old Course.
The 10th-seeded Hoffman also won the title in 2006, 2011, 2014 and 2016. She had lost in the final the past two years.
This was the third time Hoffman has beaten Savage in the final. Savage won the crown three times, most recently in 2013.
Zhang ties for 24th at Junior PGA event
HARTFORD, Conn. — Blacksburg High School graduate and Northwestern recruit Christopher Zhang finished in a tie for 24th place at the 44th Boys Junior PGA Championship at the Keney Park Golf Course.
Zhang shot a 3-under 67 on Friday for a four-day total of 7-under 273.
San Diego State recruit Jack Heath of North Carolina shot an 8-under 62 on Friday to win with a tournament-record score of 21-under 259.
Heath, who had two eagles Friday, beat Alabama recruit and 2018 U.S. Junior Ryder Cup participant Canon Claycomb of Kentucky by one stroke.
Danielle Kang had a disappointing 72 and was six shots back.