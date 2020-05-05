Lowell Foutz has a habit of speech that often punctuates his conversation at regular intervals.
"In other words …" he’ll say, dropping the “r” in both words in his distinctive east Bedford County mountain accent.
Foutz, 84, is just being modest.
From boxing in the amateur ranks to winning results and later shaking hands with Jack Dempsey, to scaring the daylights out of his preacher, to engaging in hand-to-hand combat with a gorilla, Foutz has a million stories.
As for all these astounding and outstandingly-told true accounts, there are no other words.
Only his.
For a gentleman short on formal education, Roanoke County’s Foutz has always been a rollicking success.
Not that he lacks learning. You’ve heard of the school of hard knocks. Foutz graduated that institution summa cum daggone laude.
“Dad came up rough, but he wouldn’t let us concentrate on anything that involved failure,” said Lowell and Alice Davis Foutz’s middle son Daniel.
A good parent, Lowell Foutz would have to rate raising boys David the eldest, Dan, and Ben the right way his top achievement. The next generation of Foutzes have done well, too, particularly athletically speaking.
For instance, a couple of the grandsons played football last season. Zachary, Ben’s boy, who once cheated death in high school due to receiving a tainted prescribed injection, finished a fine career as tight end for Liberty University. He caught a couple of touchdown passes during a televised game at Brigham Young in late November in one of his last games.
Dan’s son Ryan went with Patrick Henry to the Region 5D football playoffs and had a strong wrestling campaign.
Going back on topic of sports, Lowell once had some excitement in a large competition-grade indoor swimming pool.
See, back when he was still in school, he’d heard that they were teaching hard-nosed and calloused-knuckled boys how to box at the the old downtown YMCA on Church Avenue. Successful students would be eligible to compete in Golden Gloves tournaments. Young Lowell thought that sounded like fun.
So he went over to the Y to check things out. But before he got to the gym, he first wanted to take a look at the indoor swimming pool in the same building.
There was no indoor swimming where he was raised up in the hills around Jordantown, which is off the twisty road between Stewartsville and Montvale.
Never mind he’d never learned to swim. Guts he has aplenty, as indicated by that day at the Y.
“I could see the bottom and it was 8 feet. I stepped off into that 8 feet and nobody in there but me.”
In other words, in the drink and too late for second thoughts. The young man beat the fool out of that water making haste to the ladder.
“I knocked all the water out of that pool. I got a good workout that day.”
True, he did escape a liquid grave to live to tie on a pugilist’s gloves, but first, let’s jump some years ahead to another story involving water.
Long after he climbed the supervisory ladder at apparel plants Kenrose and Halmode and put a few dollars in the bank, Foutz bought the land his grandparents had lived on over in Jordantown. The family cabin still stood, although in what you might call a more updated form.
An amateur historian of considerable skill — he’s traced the family back to 1100s Scottish kings and has done the deed search on the homeplace property all the way back to the original grant — he fully renovated the cabin to near its original early 1800s state.
Alice and he entertain family and friends there, where the air is sweet and the hunting and fishing good going back many years.
One day he drove his preacher Patrick Starkey from the Ninth Street Church of the Brethren up to see the cabin and pond. For the ride, Foutz chose one of the many classic cars he’s restored, the impeccably appointed, ultra-rare, warm white 1967 Amphicar 770.
A combination car and motorboat, the 770 is a stylish amphibious vehicle manufactured in West Germany back in the 1960s. They made 3,900 of them in ’67. A guy up in Pennsylvania was asking $79,949 for his late last year.
Never let it be claimed Foutz is unwilling to spend a few bucks to have some fun.
That became clear to the aforementioned man of God when Foutz drove him down the dirt road to take a look at the pond near the cabin. Then, with no warning and perhaps a devilish grin, the driver gunned it down the hill dead straight for the cold dark water.
“No brakes!” he hollered just before splashdown.
Presumably prayers were said.
Rebuilding cars is just one of Foutz’s talents. Witness the red ’66 Ford Mustang fastback in the garage next to the 770 — you could eat your lunch off the Ford’s fender or use the finish as a mirror for a shave.
Builder, historian, businessman, apparel manufacturing expert from needle and thread to store rack, coach, and family raiser — he’s good at all of them.
Speaking of coaching, all the Foutzes are the sporting types. Alice was basketball player and generally athletic. The sons, all in their 50s now, took after the parents. David played basketball for Ed Green at Roanoke College. Dan wrestled in high school at Cave Spring, officiates college football, and is president of Virginia Amateur Sports, Inc. Ben played football at Lenoir-Rhyne and was head coach at Cave Spring before going into the medical device business.
Lowell coached them all up.
“He was tough, now,” Ben said admiringly.
So much so that the flat-footed coaching pop would challenge high school age David to sprint races to whip him into competitive shape. They’d hoof it from the old family residence down where Walmart is now on 220 in Clearbrook straight uphill on Buck Mountain Road and wouldn’t quit until they were way on up in there.
Which brings us back to the younger Lowell Foutz’s competitive career. Fighting in Police Athletic League and Golden Gloves matches, he won upward of 20 bouts as a broad-shouldered light heavyweight.
Being in the gym led to that meeting with the then retired champ Dempsey, in town for an exhibition.
Of course, none of that would have been possible if Foutz’s mother had her way. She clearly had plenty of spunk herself, having to be a single mom with a limited income after Lowell’s father died of liver disease when the son was 13.
Anyway, you might think she objected to fisticuffs on safety grounds, and you’d be right about that.
“She was afraid he might hurt somebody,” Dan said.
Tell that to the gorilla.
The primate was part of a barnstorming operation that made annual stops in that part of Bedford County when Foutz was a hot-headed young bruiser. The challenge went out to the local roughnecks to hop in the ring with an ape wearing a muzzle.
Foutz still has the paperwork from the promoter that certified those who had gone toe to toe with the gorilla were legit.
Those kinds of exhibitions were stopped years ago for humanitarian reasons.
The accounting of injuries to the humans in those scraps is murky.
In any event, Foutz concedes the silverback he wrestled was on the small side, but so what?
“It was a gorilla. You try it.”
And that’s the last word on that particular topic.
