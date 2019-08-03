The Franklin County gang not only has showed up in full force, but they also have meant business in the 81st Roanoke Valley Match Play Championship the past two days.
While the area’s top amateur player, Matt Chandler of Hardy, aims for a third title in the featured Regular Division of the Valley’s oldest major on Sunday at Ole Monterey Golf Club, his home county buddy Rodney “Hot Rod” Jones of Rocky Mount will be shooting for the biggest title of his golf career in the Senior Division.
Chandler cemented himself a spot in Sunday’s final four with a dramatic 20-foot chip-in for eagle-3 on the 18th hole to send New Jersey native Evan McNeely packing and keep alive his hopes for another Valley major crown.
Meanwhile, his longtime running mate, Jones, continued his role as the king of the 19th hole at the northeast Roanoke club.
No one in the tournament field has provided more joy at Ole Monterey’s clubhouse than the boisterous Jones, whose hilarious country wit and wild tales have entertained all those looking for a retreat from the heat inside the Ole Monterey clubhouse the past two days.
Now, he will find out if he can handle the pressure on Sunday.
Plus, there’s another Franklin County player in the mix — Hardy’s David Hudgins — who kept alive his hopes for a long shot individual bid by stunning Vinton’s Robbie Craft 1 up in Saturday’s second round.
“I was 1 up going to 18, and we both had par putts and he just said, ‘Let’s call it,’” said the 29-year-old Hudgins of the halve that sealed his victory.
“I’m excited and we will see what [Sunday] brings,” Hudgins said. “I’ve played a lot of junior golf tournaments in Roanoke. This is the first time I’ve played in the Match Play. I’ve played in the Hall of Fame a couple of times, which is stroke play and is a different ball game. I came in the top 10 one time and top five the next time. Hopefully, [Sunday] goes pretty well.
“Credit for Rodney for motivating me. Two weeks ago I guess I got a wild hair and decided to play here. I figured why not? I don’t play that much anymore and decided to play, and I’m glad I did. On Friday, I didn’t think I had a shot, but I’m glad I did.”
While Chandler was the heavy favorite for the Amateur crown entering the tournament, Roanoke’s Chase Bailey has no plans to back down from his goal of finally claiming a Roanoke Valley major. The long-hitting Bailey has been knocking on the door to victory the past several years in the Hall of Fame and Match Play.
Bailey advanced with a 9-and-7 romp over Roanoke’s Troy Duncan before dispatching Salem’s Adam McGarrell in a second-round match. McGarrell had advanced with a stunning first-round upset of defending champion John-Hatcher Ferguson of Rocky Mount in the first round.
Still, a player who resides south of Franklin County — Bassett’s Blake Carter — figures to still be the betting choice to take the Amateur Division title. The former PGA Canada Tour competitor rolled to a pair of wins Saturday, laying waste to a couple of much younger inexperienced players.
Roanoke’s top hope to snare a title figures to be savvy veteran Miller Baber, who will go toe-to-toe with Salem hot-shot Jack Allara for the Senior Division crown.