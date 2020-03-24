Hamlin

,Denny Hamlin celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Daytona 500 earlier this year. Hamlin won a simulated NASCAR race on Fox Sports 1 last Sunday.

After televising the debut race of the eNASCAR iRacing Pro invitational Series last weekend on Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports announced Tuesday it will air the rest of the season as well.

For the rest of the season, the simulated races will air on both the Fox broadcast network (including WFXR) and on Fox Sports 1.

The next race will air at 1 p.m. Sunday from a virtual Texas Motor Speedway.

The series, which features current and former NASCAR drivers, is a substitute for the actual racing that is on hold during the coronavirus pandemic. The inaugural race drew 903,000 viewers, making it the highest-rated esports TV program ever.

