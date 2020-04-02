For a gentleman who was born in West Virginia and was best known in North Carolina as the men's basketball coach at Wake Forest, Carl Tacy did not lack for Virginia ties.
Tacy, who was 87 when he passed away Thursday in Winston-Salem, led Pulaski High School to a Virginia state championship in 1962 and was the head coach at Ferrum during its junior college days.
Carl Tacy Jr., who works in real estate in Winston-Salem, told the Winston-Salem Journal that his father had battled leukemia for the last few months and was admitted to hospice care last week. The elder Tacy had lived in Winston-Salem along with his wife, Donnie, for the last 15 years or so.
Tacy had a 67-14 record at Ferrum from 1967-70 and was named to the Panthers' sports hall of fame in 2007. He left Ferrum to join the staff at Marshall University, where he was an assistant for one year before he was promoted prior to a 20-4 season in 1971-72.
From there he went to Wake Forest, where he compiled a 222-149 record between 1972-85, and took the Deacons to five NCAA Tournaments, twice reaching the Elite Eight.
Ernie Nestor, who later served as head coach at George Mason and Elon, was an assistant under Tacy at Wake Forest and came out of retirement to join the Deacons' staff in 2018.
Prior to joining Wake Forest for the first time, Nestor coached at Bassett High School, not far down the road from where Tacy was plying his trade at Ferrum.
"Coach Norton and Coach Tacy were best friends," said Nestor, referring to iconic Panthers' football coach Hank Norton, who died last year.
"They used to go turkey hunting and trout fishing up in that area. [Tacy would] go back there all the time."
Like Tacy, Nestor was from West Virginia.
"He called me in after I'd been working for him for a couple of months," Nestor said. "He said, 'Do you fish?' And I said, 'No, sir.'
"Then he said, "Do you hunt?' And I said, 'No, I've never even fired a gun?' And he said, 'Are you sure you're from West Virginia?'"
After graduating from Davis & Elkins in West Virginia, one of Tacy's first head-coaching gigs was in Virginia at Bedford High School, now known as Liberty.
Tacy also coached football for the Minutemen.
He entered a different world in the New River District, where his Pulaski teams faced Dublin teams coached by New River coaching icons Bob Young and Allen Wiley.
Bob Young, who recently passed away, was the father of first-year Virginia Tech men's basketball coach Mike Young.
"I remember vividly the great teams that [Tacy] had at Wake Forest," Mike Young said Thursday. "I went to his basketball camp for several years."
Young attended those camps with his cousin, Robert Lineburg, a former Radford basketball player and currently the Highlanders' athletic director.
"In 1982, I was at Fork Union and I remember seeing Wake Forest beat North Carolina," Young said. "That was one of two games they lost all year. And it was in Chapel Hill at Carmichael Auditorium.
"I remember one summer when Carl Tacy, my dad and several others had a summer job together painting houses. My dad told me that story many times."
Nestor returned to the Winston-Salem area prior to the 2018-19 season and said that Tacy would still appear at games during that time "and maybe early this year," Nestor said.
"I'm not sure what happened for him to become ill, but one thing led to another and he was diagnosed with leukemia. Let me tell you, he was one tough rascal."
"And, one more thing: He just loves Franklin County, Virginia. Hell, he may [have still owned] land up there."
