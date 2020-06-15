Most of the participants in the Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame championship had probably won a trophy at some point in their careers.
And now Linda Plunkett can join them.
Plunkett, 73, was a member of the winning women's team in the senior division of the Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame tournament on Sunday.
Plunkett joined with Debbie Young and Janet Cochrane on the Blue Hills Golf Club team, which finished with a two-day total of 344, six shots ahead of host Roanoke Country Club.
"It meant a lot to them because they've worked so hard," Plunkett said. "I really played to support my team because they didn't have a third member. It was my first tournament ever.
"They were only going to count the top two scores, so I was just cannon fodder. I ended up in the water on two par-3s, but, all things considered, I didn't embarrass myself."
She had rounds of 99 and 96.
"I played to my handicap," said Plunkett, who is a 26.
Plunkett regularly walks when she plays at Blue Hills, so joining her teammates in carts was an added bonus Sunday.
"I'm not a competitive golfer," said Plunkett, who took up the sport in her 50s. "I play for recreation. I've got used clubs and I'm just a mess. Everybody has these little things that judge the distance to the hole.
"I don't have one of those [range-finders]. I don't need one at Blue Hills, but I could have used one at the other two clubs [Ashley Plantation and Roanoke Country Club] that I didn't know as well.
"I knew it didn't matter what I did, but I didn't want to embarrass myself."
Just playing in the event was the highlight of her career.
"I can take that off my bucket list," she said. "I didn't have anything higher than a seven [on a hole]. That's pretty good."
She wasn't alone in her bliss.
"People say, 'We should give out an individual trophy,'" her teammate, Young said. "That's all our focus is any more and the teams are just an afterthought.
"At least monetarily, that's a big deal. They delivered the trophy today and it must weigh 40 pounds."
Next up will be the engraving and, whatever the future holds, Blue Hills will have a spot on it, as well as a story to share.
