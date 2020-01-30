There was nothing but passion in Chris Herren’s delivery Thursday night at the Salem Civic Center as he recounted stories of a promising basketball career that was ravaged by substance abuse.
Herren, a high school All-American out of Falls River, Massachusetts, played at Boston College and Fresno State before he was chosen by the Denver Nuggets in the second round of the 1999 NBA Draft and later played for both the Nuggets and the Boston Celtics.
He also played internationally in Europe and Asia before his career was cut short by addiction.
“When I was a little kid, the alcoholics they showed me in health class, they didn’t look like my dad,” said Herren, who said his father was a politician who presented himself well but was “drinking himself to death.”
Herren said he promised his mother that he wouldn’t go down the same road, “but, unfortunately, I was 14 years old when I broke that promise and started drinking my dad’s Miller Lites.”
“That was the first red flag that was unaddressed.”
He remembers being chosen as an All-American and being ranked among the top 20 players in the country with the likes of Allen Iverson and Ray Allen, with whom he shared a magazine cover shot.
He elected to sign with Boston College in order to stay close to his mother. Shortly after arriving at school, some fellow students invited him to their room.
“I walked up to see what they wanted,” he said. “I suspected marijuana. Instead, I saw a big pile of cocaine. At 18 years old, I’d never seen cocaine before.
“ As I was walking back to my dorm room, a girl said, ‘Where are you going? Go back. It’s not going to kill you.’ Those childhood insecurities, they came right out. She said, ‘It’s OK to be afraid. I was afraid my first time, too.’ “
Later, Herren woke up one morning to see his picture and the word “cocaine” on the pages of the Boston Globe.
After he was kicked out of Boston College, Herren transferred to Fresno State, where he played for coach Jerry Tarkanian.
“Coach Tarkanian said, ‘I’m a big fan of second chances,’ “ Herren said. “I was 19 years old, depressed and hung up on drugs and alcohol and that’s all I needed to hear. I flew 3,000 miles from home to start fresh.”
As required, he sat out one year at Fresno State, averaged 17.5 points the next year and then failed another drug test. Somehow, he managed to play 86 games in his college career and was a second-round draft pick by Denver.
Somewhere along the line, he became addicted to a strong narcotic, OxyContin, and before long became an intravenous drug addict. He was approached by a top team from Europe and jumped at the chance because the pay was better than Boston’s.
“I thought, ‘I’ll finally be free of this monster,’ ” he said. “Unfortunately, OxyContin doesn’t play that way. I chased death for that feeling for seven years.”
He related one sad tale after another on Thursday, none more sorrowful than the impending birth of a third child. An older son, Christopher, was nine. His daughter, Samantha, was seven.
“The second Christopher saw me, he jumped up and cried on my shoulder,” Herren said. “He looked at me and wiped his face and said, ‘I miss you dad. I hope you know that I love you, dad. There’s a lot of people saying bad things about you.’ ”
That Christopher Herren is currently a sophomore on the Boston College basketball team.
Herren Sr. has been sober since Aug. 1, 2017, and travels the country speaking cautionary tales about his life. He came to Salem as part of the Adam Ward Classic basketball tournament.
He credits wife Heather for keeping the family together.
“We’ve been married 21 years,” he said. “She’s the star of this story. I thank God for all the bad days. I’ve been given gifts.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.